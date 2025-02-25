Scientists design novel battery that runs on atomic waste

One of the primary challenges of nuclear power is disposing of its waste, which stays radioactive for extended periods and poses risks to human health and the environment. Researchers at Ohio State University have developed a battery capable of converting nuclear waste into electricity, potentially offering a method to repurpose this hazardous material.

Turning radiation into power

The research team demonstrated that gamma radiation from nuclear waste can power microelectronics by using scintillator crystals, which emit light when exposed to radiation, and solar cells to convert that light into electricity.

“We’re harvesting something considered as waste and by nature, trying to turn it into treasure,” — Cao, director of Ohio State’s Nuclear Reactor Lab.

Their prototype battery, measuring about 4 cm3, was tested with two radioactive sources — cesium-137 and cobalt-60 — both significant byproducts of spent nuclear fuel. The tests were conducted at Ohio State’s Nuclear Reactor Laboratory, which supports research and education but does not generate electrical power.

Performance and potential

When exposed to cesium-137, the battery produced 288 nanowatts of power. With the stronger cobalt-60, the output increased to 1.5 microwatts, enough to power a small sensor.

Although household and industrial power needs are measured in kilowatts, this result suggests that the technology could be scaled up with stronger radiation sources to produce electricity at the watt level or beyond.

The study was recently published in the journal Optical Materials: X.

Applications and safety

These batteries are intended for use near nuclear waste storage pools or in high-radiation environments, such as space and deep-sea exploration. They are not designed for public use.

Although gamma radiation is far more penetrating than an X-ray or CT scan, the battery does not contain radioactive material, making it safe to handle.

Further research and future development

The study found that the size and shape of the scintillator crystals influence power output. Larger crystals absorb more radiation, resulting in higher energy conversion efficiency. The next step is scaling up the technology to generate more power.

“These are breakthrough results in terms of power output,” said Ibrahim Oksuz, co-author of the study and a research associate in mechanical and aerospace engineering at Ohio State. “This two-step process is still in its preliminary stages, but the next step involves generating greater watts with scale-up constructs.”

Since these batteries are designed for radiation-heavy environments, they do not contribute to additional pollution and require minimal maintenance.

Scaling up production will be costly, and researchers are working to make the batteries more affordable and efficient. Oksuz noted, “The nuclear battery concept is very promising. There’s still lots of room for improvement, but I believe in the future, this approach will carve an important space for itself in both the energy production and sensors industry.”

So, while this battery won’t replace regular power plants or phone batteries anytime soon, it could be a useful new way to generate energy in certain situations.

Betavoltaic Devices are a similar technology. These batteries generate electricity by capturing beta particles emitted from radioactive materials. A notable example is the NanoTritium battery developed by City Labs Inc., which uses tritium, a hydrogen isotope, to produce continuous low-level power for over 20 years. These batteries are particularly useful in powering devices like sensors, medical implants, and communication equipment, especially in environments where regular maintenance is challenging.

Funding and collaboration

This research was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Sabin Neupane and Yanfa Yan made additional contributions from The University of Toledo.