U.S. government releases new plan to ensure secure science

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) announced last week that federal research agencies must now certify proper security requirements for covered institutions, including those in academia. This directive mandates certain institutions to implement cybersecurity programs for R&D security, a move the OSTP attributes to growing threats.

The new guidance aims to enable the national R&D enterprise, its research agencies, and participants to “respond appropriately” by ensuring that institutional research security programs and cybersecurity protocols including foreign travel security measures, research security training, and export control training.

Category 7/05/24 7/12/24 7/05/24 to 7/12/24 1/1/22 to 7/12/24 ICT 1898.45 1858.11 -2.12% 28.18% Automotive 329.94 336.08 1.86% -1.70% Biopharmaceutical 1691.62 1743.64 3.08% 69.58%

OECD report projects unemployment rats to pick up slightly

The Paris, France-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) issued its annual report on the global job market last week which stated that unemployment rates are set to pick up only slightly across the world’s rich countries in the short term while real wages will continue to rise as profit growth cools. The report states wages in several countries, including the U.S., have been climbing faster than prices over the past year, but remain below 2019 levels. The number of job vacancies is falling relative to the number of people looking for work.

Ariane 6 rocket competes with SpaceX

A new European rocket, the Ariane 6, is expected to provide competition this year to SpaceX, Hawthorne, California. SpaceX has become the primary rocket of choice for Europe after delays and malfunctions left it unable to launch and orbit its spacecraft. Ariane 6 is operated by the European consortium Ariane-space, Evry-Courcouronnes, France. The Ariane 6 conducted its maiden flight last week, which was considered a success, despite the launcher coasting in orbit without releasing its final batch of payloads. Germany has used SpaceX rockets for its military missions but France has delayed its launches until Ariane 6 equipment becomes available. Ariane rockets are launched from the organization’s launch site in French Guiana (on the northeast coast of South America).

IEA revises oil demand forecast downward

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA), Paris, stated that its forecast for oil-demand growth in 2025 will fall from its previous forecast. The IEA also raised its oil supply estimate for 2025, which reinforces its expectation of a major oil glut this decade. The IEA reduced its demand forecast from 1 million barrels per day in 2025 to 980.000 barrels. The IEA currently sees demand at 104 million barrels of oil per day. Demand in OECD countries is facing a structural decline as the industry adopts energy-efficient measures and rolls out electric vehicles, economic growth remains weak despite major central banks starting to cut interest rates.

U.S. government selects ChiPS Act R&D facilities

The White House and the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) announced last week that they are in the selection process for the first three ChiPS and Science Act R&D facilities. The U.S. government has already earmarked billions of dollars for semiconductor manufacturers, including Intel, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for U.S.-based plants. However, part of the bill includes funding for R&D facilities and the U.S. government is now preparing to make those awards. The ChiPS Act includes up to $11 billion for R&D and the U.S. government intends to award up to $300 million for the first R&D facilities, National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC). Prototyping and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program will also receive these awards. Program members and researchers can conduct 300-mm research, prototyping, and packaging at these sites.

The R&D World Index (RDWI)

R&D World’s R&D Index is a weekly stock market summary of the top international companies involved in R&D. The top 25 industrial R&D spenders in 2020 were selected based on the latest listings from Schonfeld & Associates’ June 2020 R&D Ratios & Budgets. These 25 companies include pharmaceutical (10 companies), automotive (6 companies), and ICT

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending July 12, 2024, closed at 3937.83 for the 25 companies in the RDWI. The Index was up 0.45% (or 17.82 basis points). Twenty-one RDWI members gained value last week from 0.43% (Honda) to 9.27% (Ford Motors). Four RDWI members lost value the previous week from -0.04% (Oracle) to -7.74% (Facebook/Meta Platform).