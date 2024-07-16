Shanghai residents can now hail a ride in a completely driverless robotaxi, part of China’s aggressive push to lead the autonomous vehicle race. The development is a milestone for China’s autonomous vehicle industry, as Shanghai joins other major cities like Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou in allowing robotaxis to operate without safety operators physically present in the vehicles.
This news comes as tech giant Huawei unveils a sprawling new R&D center (pictured) designed to accommodate more than 35,000 scientists, engineers, and other workers.
More on Shanghai’s robotaxis
The Chinese government has added Shanghai to its growing list of cities where driverless robotaxis operate without safety supervisors. Residents in the city can now book free rides in robotaxis of four companies: Baidu, SAIC Motor-owned Saike Technology, Pony.ai, and Auto X. The program covers parts of Shanghai’s Pudong district, covering 205 kilometers of roads (circa 127.3 miles)
These programs aim to compete with U.S.-based Tesla and Alphabet/Google-backed Waymo’s similar programs operating on the west coast of the U.S.
While the development offers new options for residents, some taxi drivers in China are worried, as CNBC has noted. Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service has gained significant traction, particularly in Wuhan, where over 70% of rides were fully driverless as of April 2024. CNBC noted that Apollo Go, Baidu’s robotaxi unit, recently became one of the top 10 trending hashtags on social media platform Weibo following rapid user adoption in Wuhan city, where the company began operating fully driverless vehicles in certain districts continuously in March. Despite these concerns, the Chinese government continues to support the development of autonomous vehicles, with multiple cities allowing robotaxi testing and operations.
Huawei’s billion-dollar innovation bet
Echoing China’s tech ambitions, Huawei Technologies Co., Shenzhen, China, announced last week that it had completed its Lianqiu Lake R&D Center. The facility cost $1.4 billion and covers 2,600 acres on which more than 40,000 offices were built which will house 35,000 Huawei personnel. The center is expected to combine all of the company’s R&D efforts, including work on HiSilicon, 5G and 6G wireless technologies, smartphones, automobiles, and digital energy research. The center is divided into eight districts and will have roads, trains, and elevated overpasses to connect each one to another. The project took three years to complete. The center is the highlight of the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Center in the Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone.
