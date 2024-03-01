Shimadzu Scientific Instruments and Telescope Innovations form partnership

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Inc. (SSI), a maker of analytical instrumentation for chemistry research and development, announces that it is engaged in a technology integration partnership with Telescope Innovations Corp., a developer of enabling technologies for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The partners aim to integrate SSI’s High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) systems with Telescope’s flagship product, the DirectInject-LC.

HPLC is a gold-standard analysis technique in process chemistry, enabling researchers to separate and analyze each component in a chemical mixture. DirectInject-LC dramatically amplifies the power of this technology by automatically sampling and preparing reactions for real-time injection into HPLC instruments. Thus, full reaction profiles become readily accessible, providing rich chemical understanding, impurity profiling, and fast optimization strategies. This type of data-rich experimentation represents a massive competitive advantage to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

“Integrating Telescope’s game-changing DirectInject-LC technology with our industry-leading UHPLC system opens up a wealth of opportunities for customers in the process analytical technology (PAT) market”, said Tairo Ogura, director of R&D Center at SSI. “We’re eager to drive this partnership forward and excited about showcasing the potential of this powerful platform.”

“Ensuring compatibility with the Shimadzu ecosystem will broaden the adoption potential of DirectInject-LC, which is already compatible with several HPLC instruments,” said Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope. “We’re excited to continue showcasing the value of DirectInject, and to partner with the Shimadzu team who bring internationally recognized expertise in chemistry analysis instruments.”

To highlight this partnership, SSI and Telescope will jointly present this technology integration at the 2024 meeting of the International Foundation Process Analytical Chemistry (IFPAC). This conference, from March 3-6, 2024, will bring together world-class and industry expertise in Process Analytical Technology and Continuous Manufacturing and Process Control applications for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and related industries.