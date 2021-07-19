SPT Labtech announces leadership transformation

SPT Labtech, a laboratory automation solutions company for the life sciences industry, announces changes in its leadership team to further capitalize on its organic and acquisition-led growth.

David Newble has been appointed CEO, SPT Labtech, stepping up from his previous position as managing director. In his new capacity he takes responsibility for all SPT Labtech businesses including the recently acquired organizations. David brings a wealth of industry expertise and experience and has been instrumental in SPT Labtech’s transformation and growth since its acquisition by Battery Ventures in 2018. Patrick Bennett, the former Group CEO, will assume the role of chairman of the board and continue to work with David and the wider SPT Labtech team in executing the company’s ambitious commercial strategy.

Paul Ventura will lead global sales of SPT Labtech in the newly created role of VP of sales. Drawing on his track record as director of sales – SPT Labtech, he will oversee and unify commercial operations across all the group’s brands and sales teams worldwide.

Joby Jenkins will take on overall responsibility for business development of all the SPT Labtech product brands. His role as VP of business development, also a newly created position, encompasses responsibility for product management and marketing.

“From a strong foundation of organic achievement, and with several significant strategic acquisitions under our belt, we are extremely well placed to create and deliver even more innovative solutions that enable our customers to do better research. These leadership appointments will enable us to further capitalize on our current position and advance our mission to transform laboratory workflows. I am confident that under David, Paul, and Joby’s direction our exceptionally talented global teams will continue to go from strength to strength,” said Patrick Bennett, chairman at SPT Labtech.