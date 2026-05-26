Lilly’s $3.8B vaccine deal caps a $25B, 2026 push to preempt disease

2026 wasn’t looking like a strong year for vaccine dealmaking. Robert Kennedy Jr.’s HHS terminated $500 million in BARDA-backed mRNA contracts last August, then recommended shrinking the childhood vaccine schedule from 17 diseases to 11. A federal judge blocked those changes in March; the legal status of U.S. vaccine policy remains unresolved. Meanwhile, in February, the FDA issued a refusal-to-file letter for Moderna’s standalone flu vaccine (mRNA-1010), declining even to review the application. (The FDA reversed that decision in April, agreeing to evaluate the application after further discussions with Moderna.) Fellow mRNA therapeutics developer BioNTech has exited in-house COVID vaccine manufacturing entirely, shuttering four facilities and cutting 1,860 jobs to refocus on its oncology pipeline.

Today, the world’s most valuable pharmaceutical company bought three vaccine makers in a single stroke. Eli Lilly and Company agreed to spend up to $3.83 billion to acquire Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company. Lilly is targeting the decades-long biological echoes of common pathogens. The trio of acquisitions targets shingles (Curevo), whose prevention is linked to lower risks of stroke and dementia; antimicrobial-resistant bacteria like S. aureus and chlamydia (LimmaTech); and Epstein-Barr Virus (Vaccine Company), the primary trigger for multiple sclerosis and several cancers.

“These acquisitions reflect a deliberate strategy to prevent disease at its source rather than treat its consequences,” said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly’s chief scientific and product officer. That line describes the $3.8 billion in vaccine deals announced today. It also describes virtually everything else Lilly has done this year.

While the breakout success of tirzepatide in metabolic disease ramped up Lilly’s focus on prevention, Lilly had already been using root-cause language in genetic medicine. In February 2022, before the public SURMOUNT-1 obesity data, Lilly announced its Institute for Genetic Medicine and said RNA and DNA-based technologies could “treat or prevent diseases” in ways traditional medicines could struggle to achieve. Andrew Adams said Lilly would focus on medicines acting at the nucleic acid level to “target the root cause of diseases.”

In recent years, obesity has given Lilly evidence that one intervention could alter multiple downstream disease risks. The early signal came from diabetes. In 2021, the SURPASS trials showed tirzepatide reducing both A1C and body weight simultaneously, with SURPASS-2 delivering 13.1% weight reduction versus 6.7% for semaglutide..

Then SURMOUNT-1 made the shift arguably even clearer by showing that tirzepatide provided evidence that an upstream biological intervention could reshape whole disease categories. By June 2022, Lilly reported 16.0% to 22.5% average weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight, and Mike Mason said Lilly aimed to “transform how diseases like obesity are understood and treated.”

Later, tirzepatide as Zepbound became the first FDA-approved medication for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity in December 2024. Lilly also reported that tirzepatide reduced the risk of worsening heart failure events by 38% in adults with HFpEF and obesity. Those results support the idea that Lilly learned to treat obesity as an upstream driver of named diseases, then began applying that upstream logic elsewhere.

The vaccine deals are the latest move in what has become the most aggressive acquisition year in Lilly’s history. Since January, Lilly has completed or announced 10 acquisitions totaling roughly $25 billion, spanning in vivo CAR-T cell therapy for cancer (Kelonia Therapeutics, $7 billion) and autoimmune disease (Orna Therapeutics, $2.4 billion), sleep disorders (Centessa Pharmaceuticals, $7.8 billion), and inflammation (Ventyx Biosciences, $1.2 billion). Alongside those, Lilly has signed licensing deals worth up to $19 billion, including a $2.75 billion collaboration with Insilico Medicine on AI-discovered drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas. The fuel: Q1 2026 revenue of $19.8 billion, up 56% year-over-year, with Mounjaro and Zepbound generating $12.8 billion in a single quarter.

Other ways that the prevention logic extends beyond dealmaking have also become visible in recent months. Lilly molecular discovery executive Andrew Adams chairs Insilico’s longevity board, launched in April to accelerate aging research into approved therapies. Lilly also has a separate partnership with BioAge Labs targeting metabolic aging. And the VERVE-102 base editing program Lilly acquired through its 2025 buyout of Verve Therapeutics reported Phase 1 data on Monday showing a single dose reduced LDL cholesterol by up to 62%, a potential one-time fix for a lifelong cardiovascular risk factor.