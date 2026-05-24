Pistoia Alliance on why 69% of life sciences firms can’t measure AI’s impact, and the architectural shift that could change that

Over the past few years, consulting firms and vendors have urged life science organizations to reinvent their operations with generative AI and, more recently, with semi-autonomous agents. A February 2026 Pharmaphorum analysis by NVIDIA’s David Ruau predicted that AI scientists would become “essential collaborators” embedded across the research lifecycle as 2026 progresses. The transition remains something of a work in progress, especially for bench scientists. Only 1% of life sciences professionals report finding value in AI projects in the wet lab, according to a recent Pistoia Alliance poll conducted at an event attended by 300 industry leaders at its annual European conference in London. Just 4% report tangible benefits of AI for R&D leadership, and 13% cited value in automating scientific workflows and experiments.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the clearest gains were concentrated where the work is text-heavy. A total of 54% say regulatory submissions and reporting teams are seeing the greatest benefits, followed by research analysis teams at 21%.

“Where you struggle [with AI], particularly in the wet labs but really across the board, is this concept of agency: human in the loop versus AI in the loop versus nothing in the loop,” says Christian Baber, Ph.D., chief portfolio officer for the Pistoia Alliance. “Scientists don’t want to give up agency completely, and frankly, they can’t when it comes to regulatory submissions.”

Pharma is not an outlier in AI adoption and where AI is delivering value today

Pharma’s gap between adoption and impact tracks the broader enterprise pattern. McKinsey’s 2025 global AI survey found 88% of organizations using AI in at least one business function, but nearly two-thirds remained stuck in pilot or experiment mode, and only 39% reported measurable enterprise-level financial impact.

Similarly, in pharma, adoption is more likely to be compartmentalized even as top-down support for AI initiatives tends to be strong. “Most big pharmas have an enterprise-wide platform,” Baber said. “AI is just not used enterprise-wide.”

The gains that do exist are concentrated in text-heavy tasks that play to the strengths of large language models. “The LLMs, the transformer models, are replacing NLP tasks, or NLG tasks as well: either searching or report writing,” Baber says. “That’s where the highest value is right now.” Regulatory affairs teams are using genAI to draft reports. As a result, reviewers’ responsibilities shift toward checking AI-drafted text, while teams use retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG, to ground outputs in source material and templates to make repeatable outputs easier to validate. In addition, computational chemistry teams are using machine learning for molecular work. Still, the broader LLM-driven gains remain tethered to the same natural language processing and generation tasks that chatbots first popularized.

In addition, Baber also sees growing traction for transformer models in routine lab tasks such as analyzing spectra, checking against requirements, flagging purity warnings, and converting instrument data between formats. But the AI isn’t doing the conversions directly. “Companies are now using AI to write the code that does the conversion,” Baber says. “They’re not yet using AI to do the translation directly, because you need consistency. Instead, you write validated code that does the algorithmic conversion to bring instrument data into your central hub.” Once that code exists, it can be tested, validated and qualified the same way human-written code would be.

Why gains haven’t gone further

That caution fits a broader enterprise risk pattern. McKinsey’s 2025 survey found that 51% of respondents from AI-using organizations had seen at least one negative consequence, with nearly one-third reporting consequences tied to inaccuracy.

“I think transformer models have still got a long way to go,” Baber said. The reliability problems extend beyond hallucinations. “The models lie, and there’s no downside to them of lying,” Baber said. “If you ask a scientist something in a meeting and they blatantly make something up, then you challenge them on it and they double down, hand you a fabricated reference, they know they’re likely to get fired. So they don’t do it.” That sort of foundational ethics isn’t present in transformer models.

The models also lack contextual judgment about when work is regulatory and requires extra care, and when it is early exploratory work where broader tests are acceptable. “I think it will take some kind of new architecture to actually get to the stage where we can engineer in real expectations, because right now a lot of that is done on the front end,” Baber said. “There’s a bit of training involved, but there’s a lot of screening, and you’re limited in that until you change the architecture.”

Agentic AI and what’s next

Pistoia Alliance research on natural-language database querying found that template-based strategies achieved 100% accuracy but were rigid and difficult to scale, while multi-agent approaches offered a stronger accuracy-flexibility tradeoff. The Alliance has since launched a dedicated agentic AI project to define how agents should function in clinical and preclinical settings, though half of respondents at its 2025 US conference identified the lack of shared verification standards as the biggest barrier to agent adoption.

“People are looking forward to agentic,” Baber says. A growing number of vendors are already shipping agentic features into lab software. “In the simplest cases, they’re replacing [robotic process automation (RPA) workflows] across the industry,” Baber says. “That’s not a big thing. But the question is, can we make them part of a project team? Can they relieve the burden of the rest of the project team doing all the basic tasks?”

Multimodal AI may push that further. A team at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry published a framework in Molecular Systems Biology that uses video, speech, and text to capture tacit lab knowledge in proteomics. The system can generate protocols from researcher-recorded video, detect deviations or omissions in lab actions, and evaluate whether an instrument is ready for use by benchmarking current performance against historical decisions. “As soon as you start integrating video, audio, images alongside text documents and spoken word, that’s when the real power is going to start to come,” Baber says. “We’re beginning to get there.”