Strategic hires enhance Stantec’s California Science & Technology practice

Stantec recently expanded its growing Science & Technology (S&T) team in San Francisco, bringing on sector development leader Kandice Lee and senior laboratory planner Greg Muth.

“It’s exciting to bring Kandice and Greg — with a work history focused on collaboration, client service, and excellence — to our San Francisco office,” said Richey Madison, Stantec principal and the regional S&T sector lead. “We are confident their proven expertise together will help us expand our capabilities for delivering high performing, advanced facilities on the West Coast.”

At Stantec, Lee will lead business development strategy while providing account management to ensure design excellence and delivery for the firm’s laboratory and technology work. She has more than 18 years of experience in strategic planning and leading high-level business development initiatives and account management. She is a member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE), the Northern California chapter of International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories (I2SL), the Design Build Institute of America, Construction Owners Association of America, and is a graduate of California State University, East Bay.

Muth joins Stantec as a senior project manager and planner with more than 30 years of experience focused on S&T, university, and corporate projects. Most recently, he worked on a cancer center research masterplan in Houston and a renovation project in San Francisco that brought an electron microscope suite into an existing facility. He is a LEED AP designer, the founding president of the Boston chapter of the I2SL, and a founding board member of I2SL Northern California. Muth is an instructor at Eagleson Institute, which promotes the principles and practices of health and safety in the life sciences community; he is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

Muth recently wrote about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on S&T research and testing.

Stantec’s Science & Technology practice—named at Top 10 S&T architecture firm by BD+C—supports owners, researchers, instructors, and production managers to design facilities and efficient processes that inspire creative thinking and collaboration. Whether it’s an academic research or instructional laboratory, research and development facility, biomedical laboratory, or biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility, the team helps clients improve the quality of life in our communities.

