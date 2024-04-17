Stravito’s new Assistant is a conversational insights companion advancing generative AI

Stravito, the enterprise insights platform democratizing access to market research in the world’s largest organizations, is making a major leap forward in its generative AI journey. Today the company unveils Stravito Assistant, a trusted insights companion that helps users find answers faster, ask better questions, and immediately leverage a wealth of insights to inform real-world business decisions.

Building on Stravito’s initial generative AI capabilities launched last year, Assistant introduces a conversational approach, where users can collaborate with the technology in an engaging two-way manner, simplifying workflows and allowing for more rapid time to insight.

According to Stravito Founder and CEO Thor Olof Philogène, Stravito Assistant is the direct result of engaging deeply with enterprise customers to develop generative AI capabilities customized for the needs of insights professionals and their stakeholders.

“We are proud to unveil Stravito Assistant, using Generative AI technology to create a product that truly supports human expertise”, said Philogène. “Built hand in hand with our customers, and with the utmost focus on security and privacy, Assistant combines Stravito’s brilliant user experience with intuitive interactions to provide employees in large enterprises with a conversational tool that is easy and enjoyable to use. Stravito Assistant automates workflows and reduces time-to-insight so that insights professionals and business stakeholders can make more informed decisions faster.”

One of the first customers to use Stravito Assistant is iconic multinational brewer Heineken. “At Heineken, we’re committed to leveraging emerging technologies to maximize Heineken’s data resources and enhance our human-centric approach across the organization. Generative AI offers significant benefits in processing large volumes of qualitative and quantitative data, and we’re excited to further integrate generative AI into our operations using Stravito Assistant,” said Lalo Luna, global head of strategy and insights.

“Stravito’s human-centric approach to innovative technology positions them perfectly to assist us in boosting productivity and improving workflows that deliver the right insight at the right time to the right people, helping us to re-use insights and reduce the time-to-market.”

The right questions…and answers to accelerate time-to-insight

Following Stravito’s first generative AI offering where users could ask a question and get an answer based on a company’s research housed in the platform, users can now have a full conversation with Stravito Assistant. The system will gently prompt users to ask follow-up and clarifying questions, thus drilling deeper into their research so that users can be served the most useful and applicable information for their context. Each response is properly footnoted throughout, so users can have full trust in the answer provided and can easily click through to the source material for more details. Responses can also be drilled down by time and location to accurately reflect the dynamic nature of insights and how they can vary by region.

“Early uses of generative AI for insights have shown us that getting the best results requires asking the right questions and receiving summarized answers based on contextualized, easily provable data,” Philogène continued. “By making Stravito Assistant more conversational and context-aware, we’ve ensured users can easily navigate a knowledge space and reduce time-to-insight securely and transparently.”

All Stravito Assistant threads are preserved in a History tab, allowing users to easily return to previous conversations and continue them at a later date. After a productive conversation, Assistant can also summarize key takeaways in bullet points including all cited sources or create a presentation draft with the key pages from all cited sources that can be downloaded and worked on together with others. This way, Stravito Assistant makes it easier to bring insights into action and integrate them directly into projects.

Trusting the outputs

Built with the utmost focus on reliability, privacy, and security, Stravito Assistant draws information only from each client’s owned data. When referencing sources, the system will prioritize fresh data and flag if older source material is used. If there are conflicting data points or if no data is available in the system to support answering, Assistant will tell the user — giving them a chance to discover potential conflicts or blank spots in their internal company knowledge.

Adhering to the highest standards of trust and confidentiality, Stravito was recently recertified for the updated ISO/IEC 27001 standard for information security, the world’s best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

For more information, visit www.stravito.com.