Teledyne FLIR adds two additional kits and probe attachments to its VS290 Thermal Camera Videoscope family

The VS290-33 features a rounded, dual thermal-visible probe for increased flexibility in conducting underground utility-vault inspection and other high-voltage scenarios that require a CAT IV rating. The VS290-21 provides thermal-only building, mechanical and electrical inspection capabilities for hard-to-reach areas from crawlspaces to inside motors for construction and maintenance professionals.

Along with the new VS290 Videoscope Kits, Teledyne FLIR is offering the VSC-IR33 and VSC-IR21 probe attachments as accessories for existing VS290 customers who already have the VS290 kit with the original VSC-IR32 probe with rectangular tip.

The rounded VSC-IR33 dual thermal-visible probe is just 19 mm in diameter, meaning it can fit within tight spaces and holes without sacrificing side-viewing capabilities. The probe houses both a 160 × 120 thermal camera and a two-megapixel visible camera, along with a bright LED work light, to provide MSX imagery in both light and dark spaces. FLIR’s proprietary MSX (Multispectral Dynamic Imaging) on-camera software takes key details from the visible image and embosses them on the thermal image, providing perspective and crucial contextual clues to help users assess potential issues accurately and safely.

The VSC-IR21 probe offers similar specifications in a thermal-only package that is slim enough to access hard-to-reach spaces and locate potential problems faster than ever before. It features the same 160 × 120 resolution as the VSC-IR32/33, but in a forward-facing camera that’s designed to help users view inside walls, within machinery and in other tight spaces.

Improved Analysis and Reporting

The VS290 Videoscope Kits are compatible with FLIR Thermal Studio Suite software for quick report generation along with post-processing and analysis. The software enables operators to document and share issues and include before-and-after imagery to demonstrate the problem has been resolved. In total, users can capture up to 80,000 radiometric JPEG images via the on-board 16 GB internal storage, and then upload them to a PC via a USB-C cable.

On the base units, operators can view live video and captured images via the 3.5-in. color display. The display includes the option of adding isotherm color alarms to quickly identify potential issues in real time across a temperature range from -10 to 400° C (14 to 752° F).

Ruggedized Design

The entire family of VS290 Videoscope Kits feature IP67 camera tips and IP54 rated base units and probes, providing a high level of protection against dust and water. The base units are also drop-test rated for two meters to handle the rigors of industrial and outdoor environments.

The VS290 Thermal Videoscope Kits and probe accessories are available to purchase today from preferred channel partners and at teledyneflir.com. Visit the VS290 product page for local pricing and availability.