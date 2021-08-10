Teledyne releases Neutrino infrared camera and four IS Series models

Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies, introduces the Neutrino SX8 mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) camera module and four additional Neutrino IS Series models designed for integrated solutions requiring HD MWIR imagery with size, weight, power and cost (SWaP+C) constraints for commercial, industrial, defense original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and system integrators.

Based on Teledyne FLIR HOT FPA technology, the Neutrino SX8 offers high performance, 1280×1024 HD MWIR imagery for ruggedized products requiring long life, low power consumption, and quiet, low vibration operation. The SX8 and the Neutrino IS series models are ideal for integration with small gimbals, airframes, handheld devices, security cameras, targeting devices and asset monitoring applications.

Reduced time-to-market and development risk

The latest additions to the Neutrino MWIR camera portfolio continue to provide shortened time-to-market and reduced project risk with off-the-shelf design and delivery. Teledyne FLIR also provides highly qualified technical services teams for integration support and expertise throughout the development and design cycle. All the cameras and solutions in the Neutrino series are classified under US Department of Commerce jurisdiction as EAR 6A003.b.4.and are not subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

Neutrino IS products include a Teledyne FLIR CZ lens integrated with a Neutrino SWaP Series camera module (VGA or SXGA). All four models using the Neutrino LC and two models using the Neutrino SX8 provide crisp, long-range MWIR imaging. The purpose-designed, factory-integrated CZ lenses and MWIR camera modules provide performance, cost, schedule and risk benefits unmatchable by other camera or lens suppliers.

To view the Neutrino portfolio in person, Teledyne FLIR also plans to exhibit the new camera modules at the AUVSI Xponential Show 2021 in Atlanta, Ga., Aug. 16-19, at booth number 2547.