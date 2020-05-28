The ASM 306 S helium and hydrogen sniffer leak detector provides easy and accurate full-time sniffing operations

The ASM 306 S, from vacuum and leak-testing solutions provider Pfeiffer Vacuum, is a breakthrough leak tester. Addressing any industrial sniffing applications, especially refrigeration and air conditioning, this new product stands for high sensitivity (10-7 mbar l/s) as well as precise and accurate measurements.

Leakage control using sniffing measurements before the final refrigerant gas charge is one of the last steps of the production process. This requires the highest testing reliability to increase productivity and quality levels. The ASM 306 S helps to meet those challenges, combining the advantages of a proven technology regarding sensitivity, accuracy and repeatability. The ASM 306 S has been designed to offer fast and repeatable measurements, whether helium or hydrogen is used as the tracer gas. This unit offers the fastest recovery in case of big leaks to maximize uptime.

Co-designed with the user in mind, the ergonomics of the sniffer probe have been a major focus allowing the operator to be able to hold the sniffer probe during their entire workday. The high flow probe will help to pinpoint leaks easily without missing any of them. The probe is available with various hose lengths to easily adapt to any application and the cables can be exchanged independently from the probe itself. Specific attention has been placed on the robustness of the complete ASM 306 S, including the probe and its cable, to provide a full-time sniffing unit with low cost of ownership. The main display of the ASM 306 S offers easy readability with its 7-in. size, fully tactile and high-resolution screen. With the test information visible directly on the probe for easy visual management, and with color LEDs lighting up in real time in accordance to the display, operators are able to focus on the parts being tested.

