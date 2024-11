From enterprise software to drug discovery, artificial intelligence is triggering seismic shifts in corporate R&D strategies. SAP is investing €2 billion annually in AI while planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs. OpenAI is pivoting from its nonprofit roots toward a for-profit model valued at $80 billion. Hardware giants like Intel and AMD are slashing traditional roles while pouring billions into AI chip development . Biotechnology firms aren’t immune — Exscientia cut 25% of its workforce while doubling down on AI-driven drug discovery. Ginkgo Bioworkers cut hundreds of employees in 2024 and could cut more than 450 by mid-2025 . In parallel it has announced strategic partnership with Google Cloud worth over $250 million and launched a new Protein Large Language Model (LLM) and Model API.

Here’s a breakdown of select examples of AI has reshaped different sectors in 2023 and 204, from biotechnology to media:

Biopharma Exscientia Action: Announced a 20-25% workforce reduction in May 2024

Announced a 20-25% workforce reduction in May 2024 Reason: Implementing efficiency measures to conserve cash while streamlining operations. Goal is to save approximately $40 million annually starting in 2025.

Implementing efficiency measures to conserve cash while streamlining operations. Goal is to save approximately $40 million annually starting in 2025. Impact: Maintained focus on AI-driven drug discovery despite cuts. The company has taken steps to streamline operations by automating parts of its discovery processes through an advanced laboratory setup. Its AI-enabled tools aim to accelerate the drug discovery process. Xaira Therapeutics Action: Launched in April 2024 with over $1 billion in committed capital

Launched in April 2024 with over $1 billion in committed capital Reason: Aims to develop drugs with the help of AI. It noted in a press release that it will focus on “advanced machine learning research, expansive data generation to power new models, and robust therapeutic product development.”

Aims to develop drugs with the help of AI. It noted in a press release that it will focus on “advanced machine learning research, expansive data generation to power new models, and robust therapeutic product development.” Investors: ARCH Venture Partners, Foresite Labs, F-Prime, NEA, Sequoia Capital, and others Ginkgo Bioworks Action: Cut hundreds of employees in 2024 and could cut more than 450 by mid-2025

Cut hundreds of employees in 2024 and could cut more than 450 by mid-2025 Developments: Announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud worth over $250 million and launched a new Protein Large Language Model (LLM) and Model API Technology Hardware and Semiconductors Intel Action: Announced a 15% reduction in its workforce, equating to approximately 15,000 employees

Announced a 15% reduction in its workforce, equating to approximately 15,000 employees Reason: To cut costs and focus on AI chip development to better compete with rivals like NVIDIA and AMD AMD Action: Announced a 4% reduction in its global workforce, affecting approximately 1,000 employees

Reason: To align resources with key growth opportunities, particularly in AI chip development

To align resources with key growth opportunities, particularly in AI chip development Investment: Increased its forecast for 2024 data center AI-enabling GPU chip revenue to more than $5 billion Agreed to acquire ZT Systems for $4.9 billion Acquired Silo AI for approximately $665 million In November 2023, AMD inaugurated its largest global design center, the Technostar R&D campus, in Bengaluru, India. The center focuses on developing semiconductor technologies, including AI.

Dell Action: Cutting 12,500 jobs

Cutting 12,500 jobs Reason and context: Reduced sales roles to reallocate resources to AI teams. Separately, the company is bolstering its AI offerings with “AI-as-a-Service” services offered directly to enterprises. The company has also teamed up with NVIDIA to offer its Dell AI Factory service, which integrates AI infrastructure, software, and expert support to assist organizations in identifying, developing, deploying, and scaling AI use cases.

Reduced sales roles to reallocate resources to AI teams. Separately, the company is bolstering its AI offerings with “AI-as-a-Service” services offered directly to enterprises. The company has also teamed up with NVIDIA to offer its Dell AI Factory service, which integrates AI infrastructure, software, and expert support to assist organizations in identifying, developing, deploying, and scaling AI use cases. Investment: Received $3.8 billion in AI server orders Recorded $3.2 billion in orders for AI-optimized servers in Q2 2024 Maintained a backlog of $3.8 billion for AI servers

Software and Enterprise Solutions SAP Action: Investing €2 billion annually in AI and restructuring plans affecting up to 10,000 jobs

Reason: CEO Christian Klein (pictured) emphasizes the need to embrace AI. Klein has overseen strategic partnerships with top Big Tech firms, including collaborations with Microsoft and Meta, to integrate AI models into SAP’s offerings.

CEO Christian Klein (pictured) emphasizes the need to embrace AI. Klein has overseen strategic partnerships with top Big Tech firms, including collaborations with Microsoft and Meta, to integrate AI models into SAP’s offerings. Challenges: Navigating internal challenges and concerns about over-regulation in the EU Salesforce Action: Announced reduction of approximately 700 employees in January 2024, or about 1% of its workforce.

Announced reduction of approximately 700 employees in January 2024, or about 1% of its workforce. Reason and context: To focus on high-growth areas such as AI and cybersecurity. In September 2024, the company introduced AI agent-based offerings that would provide revenue independent of customers’ employee counts in contrast to its traditional user-license based revenue model

To focus on high-growth areas such as AI and cybersecurity. In September 2024, the company introduced AI agent-based offerings that would provide revenue independent of customers’ employee counts in contrast to its traditional user-license based revenue model Investment: Launched a $250 million Generative AI Fund in 2023 DocuSign Action: Announced plans to reduce workforce by about 6% in February 2024. Sales and marketing departments were most affected..

Announced plans to reduce workforce by about 6% in February 2024. Sales and marketing departments were most affected.. Reason: Shifted focus toward AI capabilities, including Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM), which integrates AI technologies to streamline contract processes and provide deeper insights into agreement data.

Shifted focus toward AI capabilities, including Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM), which integrates AI technologies to streamline contract processes and provide deeper insights into agreement data. Investment: Acquired Lexion for $165 million Financial Services Klarna Action: The Swedish fintech company plans to reduce workforce from 3,800 to about 2,000 employees, according to the Financial Times.

The Swedish fintech company plans to reduce workforce from 3,800 to about 2,000 employees, according to the Financial Times. Reason and context: Increased efficiency through AI integration. The company has developed a comprehensive AI strategy that goes beyond simple automation: Launched AI-powered risk assessment system that outperforms traditional credit scoring In February 2024, Klarna announced its AI assistant powered by OpenAI. (See pic below.) Developed specialized AI for personalized shopping recommendations Created an AI-driven fraud detection system

Increased efficiency through AI integration. The company has developed a comprehensive AI strategy that goes beyond simple automation: Impact: AI virtual assistant manages two-thirds of customer service inquiries AI effectively performs the work of 700 employees Customer satisfaction scores have increased by 22% since AI implementation Response times reduced from 30 minutes to under 2 minutes on average

Future initiatives: Planning to expand AI capabilities into: Predictive spending analysis Automated merchant onboarding Real-time transaction optimization

Education Technology Chegg Action: Laid off 21% (319 employees) in 2024

Laid off 21% (319 employees) in 2024 Reason and context: Competition from AI platforms like ChatGPT led to a strategic pivot: Subscription numbers dropped 40% following ChatGPT’s release Stock value declined by 50% in 2023 Shifted focus to developing proprietary AI tools for personalized learning

Competition from AI platforms like ChatGPT led to a strategic pivot: Strategic response: Launched CheggMate, an AI-powered study assistant Partnered with Scale AI for custom language model development Developing AI-powered plagiarism detection tools

Udemy Action: Cut 280 employees

Cut 280 employees Reason and context: Adaptation to AI-driven market demands, including: Shift toward automated content creation and curation Implementation of AI-powered course recommendations Development of automated translation services

Adaptation to AI-driven market demands, including: Note: Plans to rehire half of the cut positions in lower-cost markets

Plans to rehire half of the cut positions in lower-cost markets Technology initiatives: Launched AI-powered course creation tools for instructors Also has integrated AI into its platform to allow students to take part in quizzes and ask questions. Developed real-time caption and translation system Created automated assessment and grading capabilities

Media and Content Creation Pixar Action: Cut roughly 14% of workforce in May 2024

Cut roughly 14% of workforce in May 2024 Reason and context: Part of Disney’s broader cost-cutting initiative, but with significant technological developments: Investment in AI-enhanced animation tools Development of automated background generation systems Creation of AI-assisted character movement algorithms

Part of Disney’s broader cost-cutting initiative, but with significant technological developments: Note: While AI tools not explicitly cited as reason for layoffs, the company has: Established an internal AI ethics committee Created guidelines for AI use in creative processes Developed hybrid human-AI animation workflows

While AI tools not explicitly cited as reason for layoffs, the company has: Pocket FM Action: Terminated contracts with approximately 200 writers in July 2024

Terminated contracts with approximately 200 writers in July 2024 Reason and innovations: Partnership with ElevenLabs for AI-driven audio content creation, including: Development of dynamic storytelling algorithms Implementation of personalized content adaptation Creation of AI-powered voice synthesis for multiple languages

Partnership with ElevenLabs for AI-driven audio content creation, including: Technology implementation: Real-time story adaptation based on user engagement Emotional response tracking and content optimization Automated translation and localization systems



