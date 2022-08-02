The new Nebula Multimode Reader from Lonza streamlines quantitative endotoxin detection

Lonza has launched the Nebula Multimode Reader, the first multimode reader qualified for use with Lonza’s turbidimetric, chromogenic and recombinant endotoxin detection methods. Users can now directly compare results from absorbance-based and fluorescence-based endotoxin assays in one reader, reducing the variables and training required for endotoxin detection. Powered by WinKQCL Software, the reader also streamlines maintenance and validation procedures with a single data management system while maintaining data integrity compliance. This multimode reader expands Lonza’s Complete Testing Solutions, helping customers increase the efficiency of their endotoxin testing program.

Designed to meet the demands of current QC labs, the Nebula Multimode Reader provides users with a single solution for use with multiple endotoxin assay types. Its customized plate movement technology and tunable wavelength capability allow users the choice of the turbidimetric, chromogenic or recombinant Factor C methods. As a result, the selection of the best-suited assay for specific samples will be significantly easier.

Full integration of the Nebula Multimode Reader with Lonza’s WinKQCL Endotoxin Detection and Analysis Software means data integrity compliance is more easily maintained. The audit trail, trends analysis and other key features from the WinKQCL Software are available from one instrument, allowing users to realize a reduction in the time and documentation required to validate new test methods.

“The flexibility that the Nebula Multimode Reader provides in a single, compact unit will help ease the workload and minimize space consumed in the QC lab. Developed to work with all of Lonza’s quantitative endotoxin tests, the new reader enables our customers to evaluate and compare results more easily when adopting new test methods. We look forward to supporting our customers as they implement this new technology and improve the efficiency of their endotoxin testing programs,” said Janet Yancey-Wrona, head of Marketing for Testing Solutions, Lonza.

Employing a single reader that can accommodate multiple testing types means that end-user training, system maintenance, and software analysis are significantly simplified. Laboratories that need to test multiple sample types or validate new testing methods can benefit from more streamlined workflows and greater testing flexibility.

For more information on the Nebula Multimode Reader, visit lonza.com/nebula