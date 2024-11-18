R&D Market Pulse: Investors retreat despite spikes in AI and biotech investments

The R&D World Index plummeted last week, dragged down by significant losses across most of its constituents, despite a surge in AI chip demand and major R&D investments signaling continued industry shifts. The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending November 15, 2024, closed at 3,708.90 for the 25 companies in the RDWI. The Index was down -5.34% (or 209.39 basis points). Four RDWI members gained value last week from 0.36% (Ford Motor Co.) to 3.84% (Bristol-Myers Squibb). Twenty-one RDWI members lost value the previous week from -0.45% (Stellantis NV) to -17.30% (AbbVie).

AstraZeneca, Cambridge, United Kingdom, announced last week the creation of a new R&D center in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company also announced the creation of a next-generation manufacturing facility for biologics in Maryland, cell therapy manufacturing capacity on both the East and West coasts of the U.S., and a specialty manufacturing site in Texas. The total capital investment through 2026 was $3.5 billion, with a hiring level of more than 1,000 new highly skilled jobs. These steps are part of the company’s plan to invest $80 billion in the U.S. by 2030. The company has 17,800 employees across 17 R&D, manufacturing, and commercial sites in 12 U.S. states.Eli Lilly & Company, Indianapolis, Indiana, announced last week a $30 million five-year Digital Health Innovation Hub in Singapore in which the company will deploy its Magnol.AI platform. The platform enables sophisticated and secure ingestion, visualization, and processing of high-frequency sensor data collected using wearable patient sensors. When aligned with clinician and patient-reported outcomes, the product enables real-time data science capabilities critical for digital health technology development with artificial intelligence (AI) driven precision and streamlined efficiency. The data collection is being performed in collaboration with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), which drives AI innovation and adoption in the biomedical sciences sector.Advanced Micro Devices, Santa Clara, California, announced last week that it was cutting its global workforce by 4%, which would affect roughly 1,040 workers. A few weeks earlier, RDW Index member Intel, Santa Clara, also announced that it would reduce its workforce by about 16,500, up from a previous target of 15,000. These announcements came just after other sales increases for both companies. Most of their growth was listed as being driven by demand for AI chips and other products for data centers.

In 2024, hardware giants cut more than 20,000 jobs in total.



Nvidia readies humanoid robot technology



2024 Tech R&D Transformation Hardware Giants Restructuring ▶

Intel: 15,000 jobs cut (15% workforce), targeting $10B savings

15,000 jobs cut (15% workforce), targeting $10B savings ▶

Dell: 12,500 jobs cut, mainly in sales

12,500 jobs cut, mainly in sales ▶

AMD: 1,000 jobs cut (4% workforce) AI Investment Surge ▶

NVIDIA: Revenue up 126% to $60.9B in FY2024

Revenue up 126% to $60.9B in FY2024 ▶

AMD: $5.6B total AI investment

$5.6B total AI investment ▶

Dell: $3.8B backlog in AI server orders Software & Enterprise Shift ▶

SAP: €2B annual AI investment, 10,000 jobs restructured

€2B annual AI investment, 10,000 jobs restructured ▶

Intuit: 1,800 cuts, plans to rehire in AI-focused roles Key Trend: Companies aren’t just cutting jobs due to AI — they’re cutting jobs to invest in AI development For more information, check out our full coverage of job disruptions in the tech sector.

AI chip maker Nvidia, Santa Clara, announced last week that its technology for powering humanoid robots would be available in the first half of 2025. Nvidia’s robotic computer, Jetson Thor, will be positioned as a technology provider, much like how Google supplies its Android platform to cellular phone makers. Nvidia says it provides a platform for robots; it is not building a robot. Nvidia, however, also supplies Tesla with the technology to make humanoid robots.

Automotive R&D



GM reduces workforce amid EV market changes



RDW Index member General Motors, Detroit, Michigan, announced last week that it has cut about 1,000 jobs to reduce costs to counter the drop in demand for electric vehicles (EVs). In 2023, the company had reduced its software and services divisions by about 5,000 workers in the form of voluntary buyout offers. VW, BMW, and Ford Motor have all seen drops in quarterly profits and increased competition from Chinese automakers, leading to similar cost-reduction efforts.

Corporate News



U.S. Air Force expands IAC contract



The U.S. Air Force last week added Delta Resources, Kingston, Ontario, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Falls Church, Virginia, and Modern Technology Solutions Inc. (MTSI), Alexandria, Virginia, to the Pool I awardees on the potential $33.16 billion Information Analysis Center (IAC) multiple award contract to support R&D across the Department of Defense. The work will be performed in various locations and is expected to be completed by September 29, 2027. Delta, GDIT, MTSI, and eight others selected as Pool I companies will compete for IAC task orders.



U.S. Steel takeover faces pushback



The United Steelworkers Union, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joseph Biden, and President-Elect Donald Trump have all publicly stated their opposition to the $14.1 billion takeover of U.S. Steel (USS), Pittsburgh, by Nippon Steel, Tokyo, Japan. The deal, first announced at the end of 2023, was opposed by the politicians listed based on national security grounds. The agreement was made based on lower-cost competition between Nippon and USS by Chinese steel suppliers. Deal negotiations over the past year have been stale-mated, with only rare meetings between the deal principals.

Foxconn reports strong AI-related growth





About the R&D World Index

R&D World’s R&D Index is a weekly stock market summary of the top international companies involved in R&D. The top 25 industrial R&D spenders in 2020 were selected based on the latest listings from Schonfeld & Associates’ June 2020 R&D Ratios & Budgets. These 25 companies include pharmaceutical (10 companies), automotive (6 companies), and ICT (9 companies), which invested a cumulative total of nearly 260 billion dollars in R&D in 2019, or approximately 10% of all the R&D spending in the world by government, industries, and academia combined, according to R&D World’s 2021 Global R&D Funding Forecast. The stock prices used in the R&D World Index are tabulated from NASDAQ, NYSE, and OTC common stock prices for the companies selected at the close of stock trading business on the Friday preceding the online publication of the R&D World Index.

Company Ticker Exchange 2020 R&D Billions $ 11/08/24 11/15/24 11/08/24 to 11/15/24 1/1/22 to 11/15/24 Alphabet/Google GOOGL NASDAQ 27.30 179.86 173.89 -3.32% 20.05% Microsoft MSFT NASDAQ 17.20 422.54 415 -1.78% 23.39% Volkswagen AG VWAGY OTC 17.26 9.32 9.13 -2.04% -68.73% Apple AAPL NASDAQ 18.67 226.96 225 -0.86% 26.71% Facebook/Meta META NASDAQ 13.87 589.34 554.08 -5.89% 64.73% Intel INTC NASDAQ 14.50 26.20 24.35 -7.06% -52.72% Johnson & Johnson JNJ NYSE 13.75 155.47 154 -0.95% -9.98% Roche Holdings AG RHHBY OTC 14.14 37.61 35.84 -4.71% -30.66% Merck & Co. MRK NYSE 11.38 102.92 96.31 -6.42% 25.67% Novartis NVS NYSE 9.39 106.45 103.06 -3.18% 17.82% Toyota TM NYSE 10.72 172.03 172.84 0.47% -6.72% Pfizer PFE NYSE 8.34 26.72 24.80 -7.19% -58.00% Alibaba BABA NYSE 6.01 94.10 88.59 -5.86% -25.42% GM GM NYSE 6.73 55.58 57.04 2.63% -2.71% Honda HMC NYSE 8.81 26.80 25.82 -3.66% 9.24% Ford F NYSE 9.34 10.97 11.01 0.36% -46.99% AbbVie ABBV NYSE 13.95 199.50 164.99 -17.30% 21.85% Sanofi SA SNY NYSE 7.75 51.32 47.97 -6.53% -4.25% Cisco CSCO NASDAQ 6.33 58.06 57.46 -1.03% -9.33% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY NYSE 7.13 54.14 56.22 3.84% -9.83% Astra Zeneca PLC AZN NYSE 6.06 64.49 63.23 -1.95% 8.54% IBM IBM NYSE 5.37 213.72 204.99 -4.08% 53.37% Oracle ORCL NYSE 6.93 189.25 183.74 -2.91% 110.69% Eli Lilly & Co. LLY NYSE 8.61 831.54 746.20 -10.26% 170.15% Stellantis NV STLA NYSE 5.31 13.40 13.34 -0.45% -31.73%

Foxconn Technology Group, New Taipei City, Taiwan, announced last week that its third-quarter profits were better than expected thanks to continued high demand for AI-related hardware. Known for assembling iPhones for Apple Computer, Foxconn is increasingly building AI servers for companies like Amazon.com and Nvidia. Foxconn’s AI-server sales grew more than 200% in the first nine months of 2024 and are expected to drive the company’s overall business in 2025. The company’s cloud and networking businesses, which include AI servers, are its second-largest revenue source. Foxconn said its AI-server shipments will grow sequentially in 2025 and account for more than half of its total revenue, an increase from its current 40% level. Demand for Nvidia servers continues to increase, with Foxconn building the world’s largest Nvidia server manufacturing facility in Mexico to meet demand.