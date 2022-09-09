The TrilliumSeriesTM Adiabatic Cooler combines energy efficiency and low water use

Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) announces the release of its new TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Cooler. This adiabatic cooler is suitable for applications that demand a combination of energy efficiency and limited water use. BAC’s innovative design maximizes both water and energy efficiency, ultimately minimizing costs. In addition, the TrilliumSeries Cooler is designed to make installation and ongoing maintenance simple.

What distinguis hes BAC’s TrilliumSeries Cooler is that it captures and reuses water, unlike once-through systems, and is optimized for adiabatic operation, a form of heat rejection that is more efficient than dry coolers and uses less water than evaporative cooling. This cooler can operate at a high dry switch point and offers up to 20% energy savings versus alternatives in the marketplace, thanks to its smart water management system comprised of high-efficiency pre-cooler pads, a dual pump recirculating system and intelligent controls.

High-efficiency pre-cooler pads are one component of the TrilliumSeries Cooler’s water management system, specially developed with a unique anti-stick, anti-algae growth and UV resistant coating to extend the life of the pads and deliver maximum heat rejection. In addition, this new product contains a dual pump recirculating system to ensure code compliance with ASHRAE Standard189.1, which forbids the use of once-through systems, and that water is re-used rather than sent directly to drain. Lastly, intuitive and intelligent controls continuously optimize operation based on real time weather and load conditions. Multiple pre-set modes of operation allow for operation that best fits the application at hand. These components work together to maximize water savings and achieve up to 20% energy savings.

BAC’s TrilliumSeries Cooler combines the highest reliability with the lowest cost of ownership. Its proven design is used in thousands of BAC adiabatic units across the globe with millions of run hours. One of the reasons for its widespread usage is that the product is resilient in cold weather, running dry in sub-freezing temperatures to achieve reliable year-round operation. Continuous performance is facilitated by redundant fan and water distribution systems for maximum reliability.

Installation of the TrilliumSeries Cooler is quick and simple. Its single-piece lift requires no field assembly, allowing for easy rigging. The product provides an assured fit, with an up to 20% smaller footprint when compared to other adiabatic solutions. Controls are pre-programmed at the factory and have a full-color touchscreen that provides an intuitive user experience. Its single-point power connection and seamless BMS integration ensure fast installation.

Maintenance of the TrilliumSeries Cooler is easy with access to all components from the outside of the unit. There are large doors to reach the water management system and the easy to remove pads enable quick service. Automatic cleaning of the coils and pre-cooler pads by running the fans in reverse maintains peak performance. These features improve system reliability and longevity while offering peace of mind.

This product is is the preferred option for HVAC applications that can benefit from adiabatic solutions, like data centers, healthcare facilities and hotels. For contractors, engineers, and building owners seeking easy installation, high reliability and low cost of ownership, look to the new TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Cooler.

For more information on the TrilliumSeriesTM Adiabatic Cooler, visit BaltimoreAircoil.com/products/hybrid-adiabatic/trilliumseries-adiabatic-cooler