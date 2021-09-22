Thermo Fisher Scientific adds digital PCR to genetic analysis capabilities

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results within 90 minutes.

dPCR has quickly become the standard for nucleic acid quantification in oncology, cell and gene therapy development and other research applications because its absolute quantification enables higher accuracy and precision. Thermo Fisher recently acquired Combinati and its cutting-edge dPCR technology to rapidly develop and commercialize it alongside an expanding portfolio of assays.

The dPCR technology that powers the QuantStudio Absolute Q solution is already in use by biotech companies and academic institutions for longitudinal monitoring of cancer-driving mutations in liquid biopsy, precise quantification of gene inserts for cell therapy development, and copy number variation studies for earlier identification of genetic conditions in newborns.

“These early adopters of dPCR technologies have faced limitations, including error-prone operation, imprecision and poor turnaround times,” saidMark Stevenson, executive vice president and COO of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “For our customers, the QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System overcomes these limitations and provides an industry-best dPCR platform to enable accelerated innovation in cancer research, rare diseases and much more.”

“Accurate measurement of genetic biomarkers is critical to Senti Biosciences’ gene circuit technology. We adopted this novel solution for its fast and simple workflow, which makes a significant difference in generating consistent and accurate data quickly. It was straightforward to implement, and new users can generate the data that we need with ease,” said Philip Lee, CTO, Senti Biosciences.

Unlike complex, multi-instrument workflows required for traditional dPCR, the QuantStudio Absolute Q System uses microfluidic array technology and simplified workflows, designed to improve data accuracy and consistency. Hands-on time is just five minutes, minimizing the risk of user error.

For more information, please visit thermofisher.com/digitalpcr.