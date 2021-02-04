Thermo Fisher Scientific analytical instruments receive prominent industry awards, including R&D 100

Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced that several of its analytical instruments and solutions have been recognized through multiple respected industry awards. These award-winning analytical solutions support scientists across many sectors including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, environmental, clinical and industrials, to accelerate research into biopharmaceuticals and small molecules, and ensure the safety and quality of consumables.

"To continue to best serve our customers, we are committed to prioritizing innovation to develop new solutions that support our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer," said Mitch Kennedy, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We’re honored to receive these distinguished awards that recognize the hard work and dedication of our employees to bring winning technologies to enhance research and drive science forward."

The Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 Chromatography Data System (CDS) software was recognized as a winner of an R&D 100 Award for the Software/Services category by R&D World Magazine. The Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software was designed to enhance compliance, standardization and efficiency. Through greater automation and better workflow support, the software has enabled customers to achieve productivity gains of up to 33%. The Thermo Scientific Verispray PaperSpray Ion Source was also nominated as a finalist in the Analytical/Test category for its ability to automate direct mass spectrometry based ionization of complex sample matrices. The ion source enables the analysis of unprocessed samples in a single step, with results in under two minutes.

Two solutions were included in The Analytical Scientist’s Top 15 Innovations of 2020; the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Core HPLC Systems and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer. The Vanquish Core HPLC Systems were recognized for their ability to streamline analytical processes through simplified method transfer and minimize downtime via the automatic monitoring of system health. To enhance research and analysis in metabolomics, biopharmaceuticals and small molecules, the Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer delivers increased accuracy, precision and sensitivity to provide scientists with the power needed to drive innovation and streamline the transition from proteomic studies to clinical applications.

The Vanquish Core HPLC Systems and Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer received further recognition in The Medicine Maker Innovation Awards 2020, where they were both nominated as finalists for their innovation and potential impact within pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Voting is open until March 3, and the winner will be announced later this year.

The Vanquish Core HPLC Systems and Thermo Scientific iCAP PRO X ICP-OES spectrometer were nominated by the SelectScience community for the Scientists' Choice Award for Best New Separations Product and Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2020, respectively. The iCAP PRO X ICP-OES is an inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) instrument designed to accelerate trace element analysis by capturing the complete spectrum of high matrix samples in a single run. Voting is open until February 8.

For more information, please visit thermofisher.com.