Thermo Fisher Scientific expands France hub to get drugs from development to commercial manufacturing quicker

Thermo Fisher Scientific is adding early development work for oral solid dose therapies to its Bourgoin, France site, enabling that location to address customers’ workflow from early drug development through commercial manufacturing and underscoring the company’s commitment to helping clients get medicines to patients sooner.

“In the last decade, Thermo Fisher has led and advanced the field of oral solid dose development, with 126 new drug approvals supported,” said Leon Wyszkowski, president of pharma services commercial operations. “Expanding our capabilities in France is a further investment in our global oral solid network that will allow us to further forge partnerships with customers who depend on our capabilities for the development and commercial production of lifesaving drugs for their patients.”

In late 2021, the French government’s France Relance economic stimulus plan provided a grant to support the early development hub. Construction work began during the first quarter of 2022 enabling the first activities to be launched in June 2022.

In addition to expanded good manufacturing practices (GMP) facilities, the early development hub includes a 430-m2 (4,600 ft2) research and development facility for preclinical, non-GMP operations.

Bourgoin is a Thermo Fisher center of excellence in Europe for oral solid dose end-to-end drug product development and highly potent substance handling. Capabilities there encompass all conventional oral solid dose manufacturing equipment to deliver tablets, capsules, and granules, as well as specialized technologies such as compaction and compression-contained simulation and Accelerated Stability Assessment Program (ASAP) simulation.

This expansion in Bourgoin builds on the company’s investments in small molecule solutions, including oral solid dose development and manufacturing services in Bend, Oregon; Greenville, N.C.; Cincinnati; Manatí, Puerto Rico; Toronto; Whitby, Canada; and Milton Park, U.K.