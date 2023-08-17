Thermo Fisher Scientific expands services central platform in the U.S. and Europe 

Thermo Fisher Scientific recently announced the expansion of Services Central, its online service platform, for customers across the United States and Western Europe. Customers can now use the platform to access service information on demand and expedite the support process for their analytical instruments and laboratory equipment.

With Services Central, customers can save time and more efficiently manage their instruments and equipment. It’s an all-in-one place that provides a new level of transparency and control for their services. Keeping up to date with service plan and warranty coverage, viewing support history and documentation, and submitting and checking the real-time status of a service request are only a couple of clicks away.

“Services Central is designed to help customers centrally manage service and gain a deeper understanding of their Thermo Fisher Scientific instruments and equipment,” said Dorus Wolters, president, instrument and enterprise services, Thermo Fisher. “We believe that accessing service should be easy and we are proud to continue expanding access to this intuitive, self-service platform worldwide.”

“Services Central has improved managing our instrumentation tremendously. This platform is not only user friendly but allows for visibility on services scheduled and contracts for all instrumentation supported,” said one user from a major pharmaceutical company. “I look forward to future enhancements and continued use of the portal.”

“Services Central is a window to an enhanced service experience. We have built this platform hand in hand with customers, listening attentively to their feedback and creating a free digital ecosystem designed to provide simple and personalized access to our services,” said Dr. Federico Dorati, senior director of product management.

Supported instruments and equipment vary by region.