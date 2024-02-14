Thermo Fisher Scientific’s ion chromatography instrument improves lab adaptability

To support a wider range of ion chromatography analysis with one instrument, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system, helping to make ion analysis simpler and more intuitive for labs of all sizes. The new analytical instrument is designed to be easily reconfigurable, providing those who require the determination of ionic and small polar compounds with a one-stop shop for consistent, reliable ion analysis.

As safety concerns increase around our environment, particularly our food and water supply, scientists will require versatile and sensitive instruments for adequate testing and analysis. Aligned with Thermo Fisher’s mission to enable its customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer, the Dionex Inuvion IC system equips environmental, industrial, municipal water, and food and beverage labs with the necessary equipment to determine ionic contaminants in water. The technology also helps identify corrosive contaminants in oil and gas, as well as provide quality assurance and quality control of small ionic compounds in food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

The Dionex Inuvion system helps meet labs’ needs to operate more efficiently with easily configurable workflows and a small footprint. The flexible platform can be tailored to meet current analytical requirements and helps extend IC capabilities to adapt to changing sample types and workflow requirements in the future more easily and cost-effectively.

“As the originator of ion chromatography, we continue to lead innovation in all areas of instrumentation and column chemistry to meet our customers’ growing needs for better resolution, faster results, and intuitive lab experience,” said Lidija Raicevic, vice president and general manager of Ion Chromatography and Sample Preparation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The Dionex Inuvion system is built on years of expertise and this new system will provide enhanced capabilities to labs of all sizes while helping streamline our IC portfolio so labs can more easily find the technology that is best for their needs.”

The Dionex Inuvion IC system features new advanced pump technology that improves speed, quality, and reproducibility; operator-friendly engineering to enhance the operator experience; and user-installable accessories that extend its capabilities and ultimately help achieve the highest quality results.

For more information about the Dionex Inuvion IC system, including technical specifications and applications, please visit www.thermofisher.com/inuvion.