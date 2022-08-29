Thermo Fisher Scientific showcases latest innovations to improve workflows

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is showcasing a new mass spectrometry instrument and consumables that enable biopharmaceutical and proteomics customers to drive scientific breakthroughs and solve analytical challenges. The company will showcase these innovations during the International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC), August 27-September 2, 2022, Booth 6, in the Maastricht Exhibition & Congress Centre (MECC), Maastricht, Netherlands.

Enabling improved multiplexed proteomics and native protein characterization

Thermo Fisher announces the new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid mass spectrometer, offering new capabilities for multiplexed proteomics and native protein characterization. The mass spectrometer enables improved sample throughput, versatility and ease-of-use — producing high quality data with simplicity. More samples can be analyzed at lower concentrations, enabling faster, more sensitive analysis, and macromolecule experiments, that were not possible before, can now be achieved. The new Auto-Ready ion source for calibration maximizes convenience, allowing the user to spend more time on the results, and less time on instrument set-up.

“Building upon the proven Tribrid architecture, our new mass spectrometer was designed for customers to address the most difficult analytical challenges,” said Rosy Lee, vice president and general manager, life sciences mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The instrument provides a single, versatile platform with single-cell sensitivity for proteomics and metabolomics, producing high-quality data with ease. This enables customers to tackle challenging analytes required to scale up their science.”

“One feature on the Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid MS that is very exciting is its ability to route multiple ions. By moving the collision cell forward, the speed of the system is increased, allowing us to dig deeper into a sample and detect more, quicker,” said Joshua Coon, Phd principal investigator, Coon Laboratories, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Single vendor solution with unique low-flow HPLC columns

Thermo Fisher Scientific now offers proteomics and biopharmaceutical researchers a solution for extra-high-resolution LC-MS proteomics with the extension of their μPAC HPLC columns range. Following the launch of the 50 cm μPAC Neo HPLC Column earlier this year, the company now offers the following columns in the range:

50 cm μPAC Neo HPLC column for high-throughput proteomics analysis

for high-throughput proteomics analysis New 50 cm Low-Load μPAC Neo HPLC column for single cell and multiplexed sample analysis

for single cell and multiplexed sample analysis New 110 cm μPAC Neo HPLC column for deep dive proteomics analysis

The columns provide ultra-high resolution to extract the maximum amount of information from highly complex samples with low-flow chromatography. The increased separation performance enables improved protein identifications, and more reliable data interpretation. Each of the μPAC Neo HPLC columns are manufactured using the same lithographic mask, producing columns that are highly reproducible, delivering better column-to-column consistency and column lifetime compared to packed bed columns. This makes method development, method validation, and large sample batch studies simpler. The easy-to-use Thermo Scientific nanoViper Fingertight Fitting connections offer column connection reliability and ensure optimal separation efficiencies.

Activities at the International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC)

Thermo Fisher will also be hosting the following in-booth presentations at 13:00-14:00 CEST:

Tuesday, August 30: New Tools for Confident Proteoforms and Macromolecules Analysis

Wednesday, August 31: A New Experience in Automated Proteomics Sample Preparation for Quantitative Proteomics

Thursday, September 1: Intelligent Data Acquisition Strategies for TMT Multiplexed Single Cell Proteomics Applied on Human Hematopoiesis

For more information on the Thermo Fisher Scientific solutions exhibited at IMSC 2022, please visit www.thermofisher.com/IMSC.