Thermo Fisher Scientific simplifies trace elemental analysis in multible labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Thermo Scientific iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer, a new trace elemental analyzer that simplifies everyday analyses in environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial testing laboratories. The company also introduced the Thermo Scientific iSC-65 Autosampler to improve productivity for the Thermo Scientific iCAP Qnova Series ICP-MS analyzer and the Thermo Scientific iCAP PRO Series ICP-OES.

The new Thermo Scientific iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer provides the operational simplicity and stability that laboratories require for ongoing daily analysis of trace elements at low concentrations in a wide range of sample types. The instrument produces accurate results and reduces the potential for quality control failures that lead to rework.

With the new HAWK consumable and maintenance assistant, laboratories also benefit from active monitoring of instrument performance and consumables to assure reliable, efficient, and worry-free operation over time.

The Thermo Scientific iSC-65 Autosampler (right) seamlessly integrates with the Thermo Scientific Qtegra ISDS software, for maximum control, and offers smart automation to improve ease of use and reduce time per sample by up to 25% with features such as Step Ahead, which enables analysis and wash to be carried out simultaneously.