Thermo Scientific’s new microscope collects and analyzes high-spatial resolution data

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces the Thermo Scientific Nicolet RaptIR FTIR microscope. It enables users of varying experience levels to quickly locate areas of interest, collect high-spatial resolution visual and infrared data, and generate accurate results with minimal time and effort.

This next-generation Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy microscope is designed to let researchers rapidly locate and identify trace materials, inclusions, impurities and microparticles along with the distribution of these materials within a sample. The microscope includes a large working area and heavy-duty stage, allowing for investigation of a wide range of samples up to 4 cm thick and 5 kg in weight. Enhanced automation makes it possible to identify thousands of particles on a 1 cm2 filter quickly and efficiently.

With the Nicolet RaptIR FTIR Microscope, researchers in fields as diverse as pharmaceuticals, forensics, art conservation and electronics can obtain diverse quantitative and kinetic information about their samples and identify unknown substances. The Nicolet RaptIR FTIR Microscope has clear guidance throughout the entire analytical workflow, and a new wide-area view that enables users to quickly pinpoint areas of interest. Additionally, a diffraction-limited infrared objective lens produces ultra-sharp images revealing detail in your sample that might otherwise be missed.

“Users can load their sample, locate areas of interest and perform analyses in minutes,” said Lisa Calandro, general manager and senior director at Thermo Fisher. “Whether they’re evaluating the origin of ancient materials, microparticles on a filter or pharmaceutical ingredients in a tablet, our Nicolet RaptIR FTIR Microscope increases productivity by giving scientists rapid answers to a wide range of research questions.”

The Nicolet RaptIR FTIR Microscope integrates with 64-bit Thermo Scientific OMNIC Paradigm workflow software to offer a new user interface, simplifying materials science research and providing increased user flexibility.

To learn more about the Thermo Scientific Nicolet RaptIR FTIR microscope, visit: thermofisher.com/raptir.