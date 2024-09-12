After nearly a year of rumors surrounding OpenAI’s “Q*” (later “Strawberry“) project and its potential for advanced reasoning, the company has finally unveiled its new “o1” AI models that mirror humans’ ability to think before speaking. These models allocate more processing power to reasoning before generating output, significantly improving accuracy on complex tasks across science, coding, and math. While OpenAI made headlines, it wasn’t the only player making moves in the AI landscape.
OpenAI debuts new o1 advanced reasoning AI models
Source: OpenAI (September 12, 2024)
OpenAI has announced the release of o1-preview and o1-mini, two new AI models designed to allocate more GPU time to reasoning before providing output. These models excel at complex tasks across science, coding, and math. An o1 model secured a position in the 89th percentile on Codeforces and ranked among the top 500 students in the U.S. on the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME). OpenAI noted that it exceeded human Ph.D.-level accuracy on the Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A Benchmark. The o1 series signifies a substantial advancement in AI reasoning, with potential applications spanning education, research, and software development.
OpenAI targets $150 billion valuation in funding round looking for $6.5B
Source: Bloomberg (September 11, 2024)
OpenAI is reportedly in talks to raise $6.5 billion in new funding, aiming for a $150 billion valuation. This represents a significant leap from its previous $86 billion valuation earlier this year. The funding round, led by Thrive Capital with participation from Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia, underscores investor confidence in OpenAI’s future. The funds would fuel further R&D, potentially solidifying OpenAI’s position as an industry leader in AI. OpenAI is also in talks to secure a $5 billion revolving credit facility from banks.
Apple Intelligence garners mixed reviews ahead of launch
Source: Vox, Various (September 2024)
