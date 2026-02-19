WTWH Media’s Vice President, Editorial Director Paul J. Heney is back with the second episode of his video series “Travel for Engineers,” this time exploring the engineering brilliance behind Barcelona’s architecture.

In a video on Design World, Heney digs into Gaudí’s use of the catenary arch, the natural curve formed by a hanging chain that, when inverted, provides exceptional structural strength. This technique allowed Gaudí to reduce weight in his structures while maintaining structural integrity, an approach that resonates with modern engineering challenges around material efficiency and load optimization.

Get involved: Engineers interested in sharing insights about technical discoveries made while traveling can contact Heney at [email protected].

