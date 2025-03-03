As the global race for clean energy solutions intensifies, two prominent U.S. universities are uniting to promote a technology often overlooked in the electric vehicle revolution: hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines (ICEs). The University of Michigan and the University of California, Riverside, have announced the establishment of the Hydrogen Engine Alliance of North America (H2EA-NA), a consortium designed to rejuvenate interest and investment in hydrogen ICE technology across the United States.

Despite hydrogen’s promise as a clean-burning fuel that can power everything from cars and trucks to ships and heavy machinery, its adoption in the U.S. has significantly lagged behind that of countries like Germany, Japan, and China. Although hydrogen fuel cells have garnered attention, the potential for hydrogen to power modified versions of familiar internal combustion engines remains largely untapped in the American market.

“Using hydrogen in internal combustion engines offers a low-carbon, long-term solution for transportation, particularly in applications where battery electric or fuel cell vehicles may not meet consumer performance requirements” — André Boehman, the U-M Vennema Professor of Engineering and co-director of H2EA-NA

The alliance seeks to address this gap, arguing that hydrogen ICEs offer a complementary pathway to decarbonization, especially for sectors where batteries or fuel cells might struggle to meet performance demands or cost-effectiveness. Proponents say a key selling point is the potential for ultra-low emissions. Boehman pointed to a recent Southwest Research Institute demonstration of hydrogen ICE technology in a heavy-duty truck, which showcased nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions far below those of conventional diesel engines.

“Hydrogen is a powerful fuel option when used in internal combustion engines and opens an effective pathway to a cleaner energy future,” stated Wayne Miller, a founding scientist of the alliance.

The U.S.’s cautious acceptance of hydrogen contrasts a history of early exploration. Decades ago, hydrogen-powered vehicles were the focus of research and even limited demonstrations. However, several factors contributed to its slow advancement. A major obstacle has been the “infrastructure gap”: the virtual absence of hydrogen refueling stations nationwide, rendering hydrogen vehicles impractical for most consumers. This infrastructure shortfall is frequently described as a “chicken and egg” problem — limited demand discourages station investment, and the lack of stations further restricts demand.

Beyond infrastructure, cost has been a major factor. Producing “green” hydrogen from renewable sources remains more expensive than fossil fuels. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have also historically been more expensive than battery electric vehicles, which have benefited from rapid advancements and economies of scale in battery technology.

Furthermore, until recently, government policy and investment in the U.S. largely prioritized battery electric vehicles, leading to a more developed EV charging network while hydrogen infrastructure languishes. This focus, along with lower public awareness of hydrogen’s benefits and persistent misconceptions about its safety and environmental impact, has further slowed adoption.

“The U.S. has immense potential to lead in hydrogen fuel innovation, but significant barriers in infrastructure, policy, and public awareness have slowed progress,” explained Georgios Karavalakis, UCR chemical and environmental engineering professor and co-director of H2EA-NA. “While the technologies exist, they are costly due to complexity and the need for expensive raw materials.”

H2EA-NA aims to tackle these challenges head-on. The alliance will promote the advantages of hydrogen ICEs, foster collaboration between industry, academia, and government, and work to educate the public about hydrogen’s potential. As part of this effort, they will host the 2025 Hydrogen Engine Alliance Conference in Riverside, California, in May 2025.

“By fostering innovation and collaboration across sectors, H2EA-NA will ensure that ICEs contribute meaningfully to North America’s hydrogen ecosystem and transportation goals,” Boehman emphasized.

Funded by membership fees from industry partners, H2EA-NA hopes to ignite a renewed push for hydrogen in the U.S., ensuring that this potentially clean fuel source plays a more prominent role in the nation’s energy future. Whether this alliance can overcome the long-standing hurdles and propel hydrogen ICE technology into the mainstream remains to be seen. Still, its launch signals a determined effort to diversify the clean energy landscape.