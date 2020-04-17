VSE Balance Enclosure for critical procedures involving powders and liquids



The VSE is offered in 24, 36 and 48-in. widths to accommodate an analytical balance and other small-scale lab processes. Constructed of chemical-resistant metal framing and 1/4-in.-thick clear acrylic side panels and viewing sash. Efficient air flow design with airfoil and bypass, directs contaminates to baffled exhaust thereby providing superior air flow and containment performance for user protection. The viewing sash is angled 15 degrees for ease of viewing comfort with 8-in. reach in opening height. Sash swings up to provide 20 inches of access opening. Two service ports are located in the lower right and left rear wall. The ergonomic design provides added user comfort.

For more information, visit HEMCOcorp.com/vse.html