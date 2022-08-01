What are flasks?

A flask is a common piece of laboratory glassware. They are used for storing, mixing and measuring liquids, a similar role to beakers and graduated cylinders. Flasks are available in various shapes but what makes them a distinct from other laboratory containers is that they have a wider body with a narrower neck extending to an opening at the top. The next is almost always cylindrical, while the body differs in shape between different types of flask. A common use of flasks is for mixing solutions since the narrow neck and larger body facilitates swirling of the contents without spillage. They may also be used for boiling where the narrow neck reduces evaporative loss.

Some common types of flask include: