What are laboratory evaporators?

Laboratory evaporators are used to vaporize a liquid sample or the liquid component of a preparation. This is typically in order to remove the liquid from a preparation that is required to be either concentrated or dry for analysis. Evaporation is often used to prepare samples before mass spectrometry, gas chromatography or liquid chromatography. Laboratory evaporators typically use a combination of heat, motion or gas to accelerate evaporation of an organic solvent or water.

Some common types of laboratory evaporator include: