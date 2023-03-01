What Can Walnut Shells Do for You?: How Walnut Shells Can Enrich Your Application

By Helen Cantrell, Director of Sales and Marketing

Cosmetics. Water Filtration. Plastics. Fillers and Extenders. All of these seemingly unrelated industries and applications have something in common: they all use walnut shells. Why? This natural ingredient is incredibly versatile, lending itself to a variety of products. Read on to learn why walnut shells could be the ideal ingredient for your needs.

Walnut shells make your products eco-friendlier

In search of an eco-friendly ingredient? Meet walnut shell. This raw material can take the place of harsh chemicals in a number of applications. A soft abrasive, it can serve as a natural exfoliant in cosmetics while aligning with demands for cruelty-free formulas and clean beauty. Asbestos-free, it can be used in water filtration to remove heavy metals and oil as well as suspended solids from refinery water streams. This biodegradable material is also popular in pet applications, both as a natural cage litter and as compostable pet bedding that’s grown and manufactured sustainably in the United States. No matter your industry, our upcycled walnut shells can improve your marketability.

Walnut shells help you save costs

The stable chemical properties of walnut shells make them one of the most efficient cost-saving media in use. Since they have extended durability, they frequently last longer than synthetic ingredients, saving you money in the long run. They’re also annually renewable, making them readily available and not subject to supply chain bottlenecks. This allows you to continue production without any interruptions or searches for alternative materials.

Walnut shells are versatile and adaptable to your applications

Walnut shells are known as one ingredient with one thousand possibilities. We consistently work with companies to find new ways to make walnut shells work for their application. Of course, different industries have different needs. We offer smaller sizes for adhesives, plastics, and rubbers, as well as larger sizes for pin cushions, toys, and decorative plastics. Cosmetic-grade sizes come in various forms depending on the beauty application. If you need a custom size or need sample product for research and development, we’ll work with you to ensure you have what you need.

Trust Eco-Shell with your formulas

Since 1995, Eco-Shell has been supplying industries around the world with our eco-friendly media. We grow English walnuts on a family-owned walnut farm in California’s Sacramento Valley, then mill and process the shells using state-of-the-art equipment and green practices. And even as we’ve grown into one of the world’s premier suppliers of in-house walnut shell, we’ve maintained our dedication to personable customer service and our commitment to helping any industry get what they need when they need it.

Get in touch

Sponsored Content by Eco-Shell