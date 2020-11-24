What is non-destructive testing equipment?

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a general term for any method that determines material properties without damaging the object being tested. Most commonly it is used to measure cracks and pores in materials that may be subject to a brittle failure.

Because these defects could act as crack initiation sites, the size and frequency of the defects indicates the strength of the material. NDT is, therefore, very important for aluminium aircraft components, welds, cast parts and additive manufactured (AM) parts. It is also used to determine if delamination has occurred in composites and for regular inspection where fatigue may cause crack formation.

Common forms of NDT include: