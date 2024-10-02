Why Automating Pipetting is Essential for Modern Labs: 5 Key Benefits

By Rebecca Lampert, Product Marketing Manager at BRANDTECH Sceintific

Although manual pipetting has traditionally been the standard method for accurate liquid transfer, automated pipetting systems are becoming more commonplace in labs. Automated liquid handlers, even compact benchtop robots, can streamline laboratory workflows and improve productivity. The following are our top five reasons to automate manual pipetting.

#1 Increased Accuracy and Precision

In terms of liquid handling, accuracy refers to how closely the measured volume reflects the intended volume, while precision describes the closeness of multiple iterations of the same volume. Despite researchers’ best efforts, there will always be some degree of human error associated with manual pipetting. By minimizing intra- and inter-operator variability, automated pipetting systems increase accuracy and precision for more dependable results.

To put this into context, increased accuracy and precision equates to greater experimental consistency, which is critical for methods such as PCR/qPCR, where consistent amplification relies on highly precise dispensing of small volumes of reagents and samples. Increased accuracy and precision allow for better experimental reproducibility, which is of paramount importance for tests that will be run numerous times.

#2 Save time

Time spent on tedious and repetitive manual pipetting tasks, such as performing multiple serial dilutions or aliquoting reagents into large numbers of vessels, can soon add up. As a consequence, researchers are prevented from carrying out other essential tasks, like data analysis and grant-writing, which can lead to project timelines being delayed.

By acting as an extra pair of hands, automated pipetting systems offer more walk-away time in which to do more science. Today, most manual pipetting techniques can be easily programed using modern automation. And, even if projects change, writing new protocols or adapting existing protocols is usually straightforward.

#3 Improved Ergonomics and Safety

Manual pipetting can lead to repetitive strain injuries and fatigue, and may expose researchers to hazardous substances. For instance, next-generation sequencing (NGS) involves lengthy hands-on time and the handling of potentially harmful chemicals.

Automated pipetting systems reduce the physical strain on lab personnel and minimize exposure to dangerous substances. Integrating automation into lab workflows can promote the health and safety of staff by lowering the risk of injury and chemical exposure.

#4 Enhanced Data Quality and Integrity

Contamination represents a major risk for many research applications, especially PCR/qPCR, where it can cause excessive or unexpected signal. Contamination can come from the environment, the lab personnel, or from handling multiple samples at once, leading to data inconsistencies and the need to repeat experiments.

Automated pipetting systems minimize the risk of contamination due to their closed and controlled environments, which may incorporate HEPA filtration and laminar flow. These systems also ensure more precise liquid handling, preventing splashing or cross-contamination. This contributes to enhanced data quality, while also maximizing proper use of expensive chemicals and reagents.

Many automated systems also include integrated software for logging data, enhancing traceability and accountability. This is especially important for regulated industries like clinical diagnostics, where accurate records are essential for regulatory compliance and quality control.

#5 Scalability and Flexibility

Scaling up experiments, introducing new assays, or transitioning to different applications can be labor-intensive when done manually. Automated pipetting systems, however, can be customized to suit various workflows by accommodating different volumes, liquid types, and assay formats. This allows labs to easily integrate automation into existing processes and adjust as project needs change.

This flexibility is particularly beneficial for core labs that frequently incorporate new assays, as well as start-ups aiming to scale operations and improve efficiency. Automation also future-proofs labs, enabling them to adopt new techniques or expand their research scope without significant additional investment.

The Liquid Handling Station (LHS) pipetting robot from BRANDTECH Scientific is an ideal personal pipetting robot, enabling the movement of volumes from 1µL to 1mL. In order to maximize accuracy and minimize possibility of contamination, new to the LHS is the ability to perform well-wiping and an upgraded, more powerful motor helps to accurately pipette particularly difficult liquid types such as viscous or foaming liquids. With a small footprint, intuitive software, and easy changeover between single channel and multichannel pipetting, the LHS supports a broad range of research applications. To learn more about the LHS, visit brandtech.com/LHS

Sponsored content by BRANDTECH Scientific