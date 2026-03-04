Wiley moves deeper into clinical AI with OpenEvidence content licensing pact

Scientific publisher Wiley is licensing a portfolio of scientific and medical content, including the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews and more than 400 journals and books, to OpenEvidence, a $12 billion medical AI platform used by more than 40% of U.S. physicians. The deal is the latest in a string of AI content partnerships from Wiley, which has also embedded its literature into an AWS agent toolkit for life-sciences researchers and partnered with startup Potato to power AI-generated lab protocols.

Under the agreement, physicians using OpenEvidence at the point of care will be able to access content from Wiley’s peer-reviewed journals and resources spanning cardiology, oncology, neurology, psychiatry, and other specialties. The portfolio includes the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, an influential evidence synthesis platform, as well as Cochrane Clinical Answers and medical references such as Holland-Frei Cancer Medicine and Yamada’s Textbook of Gastroenterology.

“Cochrane systematic reviews are relied upon by evidence users worldwide, from patients and healthcare professionals to guideline-setters and policymakers,” noted Karla Soares-Weiser, CEO of Cochrane, in a statement. She added: “[We] hope that this partnership helps to ensure that outputs from AI-powered tools are based on the best possible evidence.”

OpenEvidence, founded in 2022 by former Kensho founder Daniel Nadler, has raised roughly $750 million and reached a $12 billion valuation as of January 2026. The platform is free for verified physicians, supported by pharmaceutical advertising, and claims more than 18 million clinical consultations per month. The company frames the Wiley deal as addressing a persistent gap: according to OpenEvidence, medical knowledge doubles roughly every 73 days, yet published research has historically taken an average of 17 years to reach clinical practice.

Wiley’s strategy centers on integration and collaboration with external AI platforms rather than building its own standalone tools. Outside of the OpenEvidence alliance, Wiley’s AI content partnerships include Anthropic, AWS, Perplexity, Potato and ESA’s Earth Virtual Expert (EVE), which is powered by Wiley’s earth science corpus..