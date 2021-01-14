ZEISS announces collaborative research partnership with Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience

Zeiss announces that it has formed a research collaboration partnership with the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience (MPFI). Using an LSM 980 NLO next generation confocal microscope supplied by ZEISS, MPFI will investigate using implanted GRadient INdex (GRIN) lenses in combination with the Airyscan 2 area detector for deep brain functional neuroscience research.

Airyscan 2, an area detector with 32 concentrically arranged detection elements, provides a unique combination of gentle super-resolution imaging and high sensitivity. Combining Airyscan with GRIN lens technology enables increased resolution and signal-to-noise while imaging regions of the brain that are unreachable with traditional in vivo microscopy.

“We are excited to announce this new collaborative research partnership, which will provide ZEISS equipment to MPFI researchers for explorative research for publication and IP generation,” said Joseph Huff, ZEISS Microscopy’s head of marketing, North America. “The partnership will increase both partners’ application and methodology know-how and best practices. In addition, information gained will be used to inform ZEISS’s solution and product creation process.”

MPFI, part of the world-renowned Max Planck Society, brings together exceptional neuroscientists from around the world to answer fundamental questions about brain development and function and to develop new technologies that make groundbreaking scientific discoveries possible. “The Airyscan 2’s impressive boost to speed and sensitivity has greatly benefited our research in multiple areas. Working together with ZEISS experts will allow us to explore and push the boundaries of implementing this technology in equally daunting and exciting imaging conditions,” said Dr. Nicolai Urban, MPFI’s microscopy specialist.

Max Planck Florida is part of the world-renowned Max Planck Society, and the only institute of its kind located in North America. The organization’s imaging core is internationally recognized as a leader in cutting-edge neuroscience microscopy.