ZEISS Microscopy Customer Center Bay Area opens in California

ZEISS announces the opening of its new ZEISS Microscopy Customer Center Bay Area (ZMCC BA), housed within the ZEISS Innovation Center California, a high-tech building designed to promote customer and employee collaboration. Unique to the industry, the ZMCC BA houses electron, light and X-ray microscopes all in one location supported by resident application experts in life science, materials research and electronics segments. The ZEISS experts review customers’ microscopy requirements and discuss their specific applications to provide the best solutions for their microscopy needs. A virtual walk-through of the new space is available via zeiss.com/zmcc-bay-area

Based in Dublin, Calif., the 10,000 ft2 customer center is currently conducting virtual demonstrations and training for customers across the United States and Canada and is now open to in-person visits. Customers across North America can engage and interact with the ZEISS microscopes by utilizing the virtual access solutions or by scheduling a visit supported by the ZMCC applications team. Visit zeiss.com/zmcc-bay-area to request the virtual or in-person demonstration.

Among the latest ZEISS microscopy solutions that are on display at the ZMCC BA is the new Axio Observer with AI Sample Finder, Lattice Lightsheet 7, Gemini SEM 460, Gemini SEM 560, Crossbeam Laser FIB, Cryo correlative workflow, and Crystal CT. The breadth of the microscopy portfolio at the ZMCC BA will allow customers to explore the possibilities and advantages of the ZEISS correlative workflow solutions. The ZMCC BA also features a sophisticated sample preparation laboratory to support the materials research, electronics, and life science market.

“We are quite excited to be at the intersection of advanced microscopy, applications expertise, and customer interactions,” said Dr. Vimal Gangadharan, head of the ZMCC, North America. “Virtual demonstrations at the ZMCC have been ongoing with great enthusiasm. We have recently begun in-person interactions with our customers, where they can experience the innovation of the ZMCC space themselves.”