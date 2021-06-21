108Labs is building the world’s first cell cultured human milk factory in North Carolina

Eighteen months after creating the world’s first cell cultured human milk, 108Labs is now focused on accelerating the field from lab to factory by building and programming the world’s first autonomous Cellufacturing facility and artificial intelligence platform for production of cell cultured human milk in the birthplace of biosynthetic human milk, Hillsborough, N.C.

With an autonomous factory design that turns raw medium ingredients and validated cell lines into sterile packaged cell cultured human milk products like Colostrupedics whole-human infant formula, the 108Labs’ autonomous factory design will create and merge state-of-the-art methods in artificial intelligence, cellular agriculture, automated factory systems, modular biomanufacturing, automated bioprocessing and sterile packaging, all driven by 108Labs’ smart Cellufacturing software platform.

108Labs’ first milk Cellufacturing plant will autonomously grow artificial mammary glands, continuously prepare medium and growth factors, maintain and harvest milk bioreactors, and bioprocess and package human milk products within a closed system for pathogen-free production and sterile delivery from bioreactor to mouth.

“We are engineering the world’s largest mammary cell farm inside the smartest cellular agriculture factory, utilizing innovative engineering and artificial intelligence with continuous monitoring to autonomously produce cell cultured human milk derived nutraceuticals and therapeutics at commodity cost and food scale,” said Shayne Giuliano, CEO of 108Labs.

With front-to-end Cellufacturing automation, the 108Labs autonomous milk factory will reduce production costs beyond 99% per oounce compared to lab grown milk to accelerate the field from lab to factory by achieving cost parity and production scale comparable to animal-derived milk.

Upon completion of 108Labs first pilot milk factory, 108Labs plans to scale with global open innovation partners to build autonomous milk Cellufacturing facilities around the world to feed newborns Colostrupedics whole-human infant formula and replace animal-derived milk products.