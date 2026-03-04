2026 R&D layoff tracker: Healthcare and chemical sectors spike while defense backlogs and chip demand hold strong

U.S. employers announced 108,435 job cuts in January 2026, the highest January total since 2009 and a 118% jump from the same month last year. But the headline number, driven largely by UPS shedding 30,000 workers after severing ties with Amazon and Amazon’s own 16,000-person management restructuring, obscures what’s happening underneath in R&D-intensive industries. Healthcare and health products companies announced 17,107 cuts. That’s nearly six times the January 2025 figure and the highest for that sector since the early months of the pandemic. Chemical manufacturers posted 4,701, led by Dow Inc. explicitly citing a shift to AI and automation, the highest monthly total for that sector in a decade.

In pharma and biotech, the Challenger report shows a deceptively calm 377 pharmaceutical cuts in January, roughly flat year over year. But that category misses most of what’s actually happening. The R&D World layoff tracker, built from WARN Act filings, SEC disclosures, and verified company announcements, has logged 47 separate biopharma, CDMO, and device events in the first ten weeks of 2026 alone, from Bristol Myers Squibb’s rolling New Jersey cuts to biotech shutdowns like EveryONE Medicines and Rampart Bioscience.

Meanwhile, AI’s role as both driver and scapegoat continues to sharpen. Challenger attributed 7,624 job cuts to AI in January, 7% of the month’s total, and 79,449 since it began tracking the category in 2023. Dow’s chemical cuts named AI directly. Block CEO Jack Dorsey cited AI when cutting nearly half his workforce. But as Challenger’s own Andy Challenger noted, separating genuine AI displacement from post-pandemic overhiring corrections and routine restructuring remains difficult. The matrix below attempts to cut through that ambiguity, sector by sector, using the best available data from both announcement-level tracking and executed filings.

R&D spend is remarkably stable outside of pharma/biotech:

Aerospace/defense : 1.8% CAGR. corporate R&D barely moves. The “green” signal is really about the government RDT&E budget surge (+27%), not Lockheed’s R&D line item. The detail string now says that explicitly.

: 1.8% CAGR. corporate R&D barely moves. The “green” signal is really about the government RDT&E budget surge (+27%), not Lockheed’s R&D line item. The detail string now says that explicitly. Healthcare products : 0.7% CAGR across 218 firms.

: 0.7% CAGR across 218 firms. Chemicals : Actually negative (-0.1% to -1.5%).

: Actually negative (-0.1% to -1.5%). Auto : 1.3% CAGR.

: 1.3% CAGR. Semis : 2.9%, healthy but the hype is about capex and revenue ($1T trajectory), which is distinct from R&D spend. Detail string now makes that distinction.

: 2.9%, healthy but the hype is about capex and revenue ($1T trajectory), which is distinct from R&D spend. Detail string now makes that distinction. Pharma/biotech: 4–5% CAGRs. The only sectors with real swing, and the only ones where “green” actually means meaningfully growing. Also the most volatile because one pipeline failure can crater an individual firm’s R&D line.

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Biopharma & Life Sciences Layoffs — 2026 YTD

R&D World layoff tracker, Jan. 1 – Mar. 4, 2026

Sector Events Confirmed Cuts Undisclosed† Shutdowns Notable Big Pharma 15 2,478 2 0 BMS (5 rounds, 1,223 NJ cuts); Takeda 243; GSK 350 R&D; Merck 358 Biotech 17 402 10 5 5 full shutdowns incl. EveryONE, Rampart, Nido; Tessera 90; Ultragenyx 130 CDMO / CRO 5 370 0 0 Catalent 96 (post-acquisition); Charles River; Thermo Fisher 103 Lab Equipment 4 603 0 0 Thermo Fisher 423 (Asheville); bioMérieux 121; Avantor 54 Med Device 5 249 0 0 Baxter 90 (post-Helene); Integra 65; AngioDynamics 54 Total 46 4,102+ 12 5

† Events where company confirmed layoffs but did not disclose headcount. True total exceeds 4,102.

Includes ARPA-H disruption (categorized separately). Excludes non-life-sciences cuts (Block, eBay, UPS, Amazon, etc.).

Thermo Fisher appears in both Lab Equipment (Asheville plant) and CDMO/CRO (Franklin site).