A 32 Tesla superconducting magnet is focus of Episode 10 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

In this, the tenth episode of the R&D 100 Podcast, we examine the latest technology in superconducting magnets. These magnets have existed since the 1960s, but the field available has been limited by the properties of superconducting materials.

So, VP, Editorial Director Paul J. Heney and Senior Editor Aimee Kalnoskas of R&D World spoke with experts at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University about their award-winning 32 T superconducting magnet, which won an R&D 100 Award in 2022.

Designed and built at the National Magnetic Field Laboratory, this instrument is giving scientists unprecedented insights into the electronic behaviors of quantum matter and illuminating new exotic states of matter in topological materials.

