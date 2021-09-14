Apeel’s plant-derived technology is focus of Episode 6 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

Paul and Aimee are back after a short hiatus, and they’re rambling around in the kitchen. Please join co-hosts Paul Heney and Aimee Kalnoskas, who return with another exciting episode of R&D 100 – The Podcast. Episode 6 is now live!
With this episode, Paul and Aimee make some avocado toast (!) to get them in the mood to discuss the fascinating technology behind Apeel, a 2020 R&D 100 Award winner. This innovation helps fruits and vegetables last longer, using a nature-derived solution. Plus, hear more about a special award that this podcast recently won, as well as details about the upcoming 2021 R&D 100 Award winner announcement.
You can listen to the new episode below, or better yet, subscribe wherever you normally get your podcasts — Apple podcasts, Soundcloud, etc. Enjoy!
