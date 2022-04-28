Nalu Medical’s mIPG is focus of Episode 7 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

Our co-hosts Paul Heney and Aimee Kalnoskas are talking pain in this episode — that’s some serious chronic pain. They investigate one of the most interesting recent inventions for treating this debilitating condition, something that many of us will deal with at some point in our lives. Paul and Aimee hear from Lee Hartley and Jonathan Ruais of Nalu Medical about the development of the miniature implantable pulse generator (mIPG), a 2021 R&D 100 Award winner.

Plus, there’s information about the 2022 R&D 100 Awards competition as well as some of the latest, most interesting content on the R&D World website, and even some details on this podcast being honored with an award once again!

