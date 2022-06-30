Certara’s COVID vaccine model is focus of Episode 8 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

R&D World editors Paul Heney and Aimee Kalnoskas have their minds blown — multiple times! — in this episode, which delves into Certara’s Simcyp COVID-19 Vaccine Model, a 2021 R&D 100 Awards winner. Paul interviews Piet van der Graaf, Senior Vice President and Head of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology for Certara and learns about the genesis of the model, as well as some stunning possible future uses for it.

Plus, there’s information about the upcoming finalist and winner announcement dates as well as the planned award banquet celebration for the 2022 R&D 100 Awards competition, which will be in sunny San Diego, Calif.

You can listen to the new episode below, check out older episodes here, or better yet, subscribe wherever you normally get your podcasts — Apple podcasts, Soundcloud, etc. Enjoy!