R&D World wins three regional awards in B2B journalism competition

R&D World has won multiple awards in the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) annual publication awards competition, the Azbees. The publication won regional awards in a diverse group of categories in the 2021 iteration of the awards, including a Gold Award in Opening Page or Spread, a design category; a Bronze Award in Special Section, a print category; and a Bronze Award in Podcast, an online category.

The Gold award in Opening Page or Spread was given to Mariel Evans, Graphic Designer, for her work on the opening pages of the feature article, “Addressing the fast-changing challenges of cybersecurity,” which appeared in the November 2020 issue of the magazine. This feature article discussed the sometimes dark and scary world of cybersecurity. To help convey this message, Evans chose a mysterious image of an anonymous hacker working at a computer. The neon yellow color of the type helps to bring attention to the subject matter — while not taking away from the image. You can read the online version of the article here, or see it just as it appeared in print here, in our November 2020 digital edition.

The 2020 Global R&D Funding Forecast (GFF) won in the Special Section category, and was awarded to Tim Studt, Contributing Editor; Lee Teschler, Executive Editor; Mariel Evans, Graphic Designer; Heather Hall, Associate Editor; and Paul J. Heney, VP, Editorial Director. The GFF has been produced by the magazine’s staff for almost 60 years, and has become required reading for scientists, engineers and managers who work in R&D labs around the world.

Contributing Editor Tim Studt has been researching and writing the report for 40 years, and relies on a long list of governmental and private reports, internally generated original research that our magazine conducts with readers, and an unparalleled group of inside contacts that he has cultivated. Creating the GFF was a huge team effort, with multiple editors editing the copy, our designer creating numerous graphics for the section, and everyone proofing the section.

Finally, our new podcast, R&D 100 – The Podcast, won in the Podcast category, with honors going to Paul J. Heney, VP, Editorial Director; Aimee Kalnoskas, Senior Editor; and Bradley Voyten, Video Manager. R&D World has conducted our annual awards program, the R&D 100 Awards, for 58 years. This esteemed competition has been called “The Oscars of Innovation” by corporate, academic and government labs. Our staff wondered how we could improve on this event — and realized each R&D 100 winner offered a unique story of innovation that could inspire our readers. Heney and Kalnoskas decided to create a new podcast, each episode featuring a past winner.

Even though working on opposite sides of the country — and in less than ideal conditions, working remotely without podcasting equipment in their homes — they managed to create a fun, engaging show that’s received rave reviews from readership. The team opted against a boring straight Q&A format, Instead, Heney interviews the developers first. For the podcast recording, he describes the product with Kalnoskas, with “audio quotes” dropped in from the developers (from that original interview). This provides an interesting storyline as listeners learn along with Kalnoskas, and the variety of different voices adds audio interest. To hear the podcast, which just debuted its 5th episode this week, visit the Podcast section of our website.

R&D World remains committed to bringing our readers quality content — from breaking news to our own research and analysis to the stories of innovation that inspire you — and these awards from our peers in the B2B world serve as a testament to that. Congratulations to all of the winners!