In many respects, 2024 was a year of building upon the foundations laid by previous technological and scientific advances. While AI continued to evolve at a rapid clip, progress was in many ways more incremental than last year when GPT-4 redefined expectations for genAI. But AI continues to make definable improvements across a range of sectors. AstraZeneca’s MILTON system, for instance, can analyze routine clinical biomarkers to predict the likelihood of over 1,000 diseases before clinical diagnosis. Similarly, AlphaFold 3 expanded on its predecessors by predicting not just protein structures but also their interactions with DNA, RNA, and small molecules.
Medicine saw the fruition of years of CRISPR research with the FDA approval of Casgevy. The FDA approved Casgevy for sickle cell disease in late 2023, with an approval for beta-thalassemia following in early 2024. Similarly, Georgia Tech researchers built on decades of progress with the creation of the first functioning graphene-based semiconductor, announced at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, tech giants Google and Amazon helped stoke interest in nuclear energy by investing in small modular reactors, a move that could redefine the energy landscape as AI drives significantly more energy demand. In robotics, humanoid robots like Figure 02 moved from prototypes to practical applications, while quantum computing achieved new milestones with Microsoft and Quantinuum’s creation of 12 logical qubits.
What links many of these developments is their interdependence. AI’s growing energy appetite drives interest in nuclear power. Better computational tools speed up materials research, leading to breakthroughs like Georgia Tech’s graphene semiconductor. Medical breakthroughs advance as genetics, computing, and precision manufacturing each become more interdisciplinary. This cross-pollination suggests that the next wave of progress will come not just from individual fields, but from their overlap.
4. Humanoid robots grow more lifelike
Industrial testing begins
- Figure 02 deployed at BMW Manufacturing facility
- First real-world assembly line tasks completed
- Features speech interaction powered by custom AI models
Figure 02, a second-generation humanoid robot unveiled by Figure Inc. in August 2024, is designed for diverse tasks in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and retail. This advanced robot features speech interaction powered by custom AI models co-developed with OpenAI, and enhanced visual perception through a vision language model and six integrated cameras.
Unitree H1 sets speed records
- The Unitree H1 achieves walking speed of 3.3 meters per second
- Demonstrates stable running and jumping capabilities
- First real-world factory implementations begin
5. AI gets better at thinking more like humans
Large Model Advances
- OpenAI’s O1 models demonstrate enhanced logical reasoning
- Achieved 83% on the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME), up from GPT-4’s 13%
- Claude 3.5 Sonnet increases coding success rate to 49%, up from 33%
Hardware Developments
- NVIDIA Blackwell processes 2× more tokens per second than previous generation
- Meta’s MTIA v2 chip delivers 3× performance per watt
- Combined advances enable more complex reasoning patterns in AI
Toward better AI ‘reasoning’
The o1 models, introduced on September 12, 2024, marked a shift from quick responses to methodical problem-solving. Instead of generating immediate answers, these models process problems in steps, similar to human reasoning. This approach led to significant improvements in complex tasks. In math, the full version of o1 had a 83% success rate on AIME (compared to previous 13% for GPT-4). The model matched Ph.D.-level performance in physics and biology tests. For coding it had a 4 9% success rate on verified benchmarks (up from 33%).
Similarly, in internal evaluations, Claude 3.5 Sonnet (which does not use the same processing technique) also made strides, solving 64% of coding problems related to bug fixes and functionality additions in open-source codebases, a significant improvement over the 38% success rate of its predecessor, Claude 3 Opus. A new version of Claude 3.5 Sonnet debuted in October. The first version launched in June.
6. Quantum computing error correction makes strides
Quantum computing triples error-corrected qubit record
- Created 12 logical qubits, tripling previous records
- Demonstrated increased reliability and lower error rates
- Simulated chemical reactions using two logical qubits
Logical qubits show improved reliability
- Performed fault-tolerant computations with lower error rates
- Integration with Azure Quantum Elements enhances hybrid computing
In 2024, Microsoft and Quantinuum created 12 logical qubits using Azure Quantum and Quantinuum’s H2 trapped-ion quantum computer, tripling their previous record. They demonstrated increased reliability by entangling these logical qubits and performing fault-tolerant computations with lower error rates than physical qubits. The teams also simulated a chemical reaction using two logical qubits, integrating cloud HPC and AI. It was the first such hybrid approach for a scientific problem. While not yet showing quantum advantage, the experiment underscored the potential of hybrid quantum-classical computing for chemistry and other scientific fields.
7. Precision agriculture gets more precise
Smart spraying cuts chemical use
- Iowa State study shows 76% reduction in herbicide use
- Saved 4,700 gallons of tank mix across 415 acres
- $6,500 reduction in herbicide costs per implementation
- Shown here is a John Deere “See and Spray” system. Other companies that specialize in the technology include BASF/Bosch and Greeneye Technology.
Light Bio Firefly Petunia
- Genetically engineered petunia that emits continuous, soft green glow.
- Integrates genes from the bioluminescent mushroom Neonothopanus nambi.
- Recognized in TIME’s “Best Inventions of 2024.”
BeeHero: Digital beekeeping comes of age
BeeHero’s Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) transformed commercial pollination in 2024. The system combines:
- In-hive sensors monitoring bee health and activity
- Real-time colony strength assessment
- Predictive analytics for optimal hive placement
BeeHero’s Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) is a data-driven tool aimed at improving pollination efficiency and crop yields in commercial agriculture. It employs in-field sensors to monitor pollinator activity and environmental conditions, offering real-time, actionable insights for growers. In July 2024, BeeHero launched PIP 2.0, featuring enhanced sensor design, expanded pollinator identification, and advanced monitoring capabilities. The updated platform is operational across the U.S., Israel, France, Holland, Australia, and South Africa, and has expanded its application to monitor and optimize the pollination of diverse seed and fruit crops.
8. Nuclear energy makes a comeback
Tech company go nuclear
- Amazon and Google announce investments in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)
- Google partners with Kairos Power for 500 MW by 2035
- First reactor expected operational by 2030
Data center applications
- Amazon exploring SMR projects in Virginia and Washington
- Collaboration with Dominion Energy and X-energy
- Focus on 24/7 carbon-free energy goals for data centers
The adoption of SMRs from Amazon and Google reflects the tech industry’s shift toward sustainable and reliable energy sources, moving beyond intermittent renewables like solar and wind. SMRs offer consistent power, and their smaller size allows quicker, cost-effective deployment compared to traditional nuclear reactors. This commitment to nuclear energy sets a precedent for other tech companies to meet sustainability goals.
9. Advanced materials drive new technologies
A graphene semiconductor becomes a reality
- First functioning graphene-based semiconductor created
- Developed by Georgia Institute of Technology researchers
- Introduced a bandgap in graphene for semiconductor behavior
In January 2024, Georgia Institute of Technology researchers announced a breakthrough: the first functional graphene semiconductor. Graphene, renowned for its conductivity and strength, typically lacks the essential bandgap required for semiconductor functionality. However, the team successfully introduced a bandgap by doping epitaxial graphene grown on silicon carbide, enabling it to act as a semiconductor. This graphene semiconductor boasts high electron mobility and compatibility with existing manufacturing processes, paving the way for potentially smaller and faster electronic devices.
Superthin gold
- Single-atom-thick layer of gold synthesized
- Created by Linköping University researchers
- Exhibits semiconductor behavior with potential applications
In 2024, researchers at Linköping University in Sweden successfully synthesized “goldene,” a single-atom-thick layer of gold. This two-dimensional material exhibits unique properties distinct from bulk gold, including semiconductor behavior, which could have applications in carbon dioxide conversion, hydrogen production, and the synthesis of value-added chemicals. The synthesis of goldene was achieved using a technique inspired by traditional Japanese metalworking.
10. Climate technologies advance
Carbon mineralization progress
- Climeworks’ Mammoth facility captures CO₂ for storage in basalt formations
- Integration with direct air capture technology
- Advances in reactors using industrial byproducts for CO₂ capture
Innovations in carbon mineralization are advancing this promising method for permanently storing CO₂. Integrating direct air capture with mineralization, Climeworks’ Mammoth facility in Iceland captures CO₂ and stores it underground in basalt formations. Researchers are also developing reactors that utilize industrial byproducts like fly ash to capture and mineralize CO₂ more efficiently. Enhanced weathering techniques, such as UNDO’s rock spreading on agricultural land, accelerate natural CO₂ sequestration.
Google’s Project Green Light
- AI optimizes traffic light timings to reduce emissions
- Deployed at over 70 intersections across 13 cities
- Reduces stops by 30% and emissions by 10%
Google’s “Project Green Light” is an initiative that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data from Google Maps to optimize traffic light timings, aiming to reduce stop-and-go traffic and associated vehicle emissions. By analyzing traffic patterns, the project provides actionable recommendations to city traffic engineers. To date, Project Green Light has been deployed at over 70 intersections across 13 cities globally, including Rio de Janeiro, and Bangalore. Early results indicate a potential reduction of up to 30% in stops and a 10% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions at optimized intersections. In 2024, the project expanded its reach, with Seattle becoming the first U.S. city to implement the system.
11. Surgical robotics see dexterity advances
Symani surgical system
- First FDA-approved robot for microsurgery
- Features wristed robotic arms with seven degrees of flexibility
- Used in over 1,000 procedures across 17 types
The Symani Surgical System, developed by Medical Microinstruments (MMI), received FDA approval in April 2024, becoming the first robot authorized for microsurgery. Its wristed robotic arms offer seven degrees of flexibility, surpassing human dexterity and minimizing tremors during delicate procedures. The system has already been used in over 1,000 procedures of 17 different types, including free flap reconstructions, lymphatic surgeries, and peripheral nerve repairs. This technology enhances precision and expands the possibilities of microsurgery.
Haptic advances
- University College London’s synthetic touch system developed
- Advanced haptic technology simulates sensation of touch
- Potential applications include surgical robotics. Also could help patients who’ve lost touch sensitivity.
Researchers at University College London developed advanced haptic technology designed to simulate the sensation of touch with high sensitivity. This system mimics human touch by stimulating skin receptors using varied vibrations, aiming to aid patients who’ve lost touch sensitivity and enhance robotic applications in areas like medical surgery and nuclear decommissioning. This bioinspired haptic (BAMH) system has potential applications in diagnosing touch loss, enhancing robotic surgery, and improving virtual interactions. The device stimulates the four main touch receptors in human skin, providing a more natural and accurate tactile experience than previous technologies.
12. Photorealistic AI blurs the virtual and real
- DALL·E 3 integration with ChatGPT Plus and Bing Chat
- Midjourney advances in customization and realism
- Adobe Firefly’s copyright-friendly editing within Creative Cloud
- Image above is from Google’s Imagen 3
Photorealistic AI made significant leaps in 2024, impacting creative industries and prompting ethical discussions. Platforms such as Midjourney Version 6.1, Imagen 3 and DALL·E 3, refined text-to-image generation, while Midjourney and Adobe Firefly offered advanced customization and copyright-friendly editing within Creative Cloud, respectively. The film industry saw AI-driven de-aging in the movie “Here,” and AI art gained recognition with Ai-Da’s million-dollar painting sale.
AI video and image platforms both progress in 2024
- OpenAI’s Sora and RunwayML’s text-to-video models announced
- Facing controversy in early 2024, Google refined image generation with content moderation
13. Fusion energy research makes strides
OpenStar forges progress on a shoestring budget
- Achieved 20-second plasma at 300,000 degrees Celsius
- Nearing “first plasma” milestone with minimal investment
- Seeking Series-A funding to advance fusion technology
International fusion efforts ramp up
- U.S. DOE released decadal strategy for fusion development
- WEST tokamak maintained 50-million-degree plasma for over six minutes
- China’s investment in fusion research nearly doubles that of the U.S.
Fusion energy research witnessed significant advances in 2024. OpenStar, a New Zealand startup, achieved a 20-second plasma at 300,000 degrees Celsius with minimal investment. The image here shows Nancy Zhou, an instrumentation engineer at OpenStar, who contributes to the project. The startup has won funding — but a relatively small amount by startup standards — in August 2023, it secured a US$6.2 million seed funding round and raised an additional US$6 million in 2024. The company is nearing its “first plasma” milestone, a crucial step toward demonstrating the viability of their fusion technology, and is seeking Series-A funding. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy released a decadal strategy to accelerate commercial fusion development. The WEST tokamak in France set a record by maintaining a 50-million-degree plasma for over six minutes, and Zap Energy secured substantial funding to advance its sheared-flow stabilized Z-pinch reactor technology.
14. World’s largest 3D printer breaks Guinness record
Factory of the Future 1.0
- Massive 3D printer: 96 ft long, 32 ft wide, 18 ft high
- Prints at 500 pounds per hour
- Could print a 600-square-foot house in under 80 hours
The University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center unveiled Factory of the Future 1.0 (FoF 1.0) in April 2024, a massive thermoplastic polymer 3D printer that sets a new world record, surpassing the university’s previous Guinness World Record set in 2019 for the largest prototype polymer 3D printer. With a build volume of 96 feet long, 32 feet wide, and 18 feet high, and a printing speed of 500 pounds per hour, FoF 1.0 integrates additive and subtractive manufacturing, continuous tape layup, and robotic arm operations.
Advanced manufacturing systems
- Divergent’s AI-driven design and assembly system
- Collaborated with Bugatti and McLaren in 2024
- Optimizes designs, reduces material waste, and increases flexibility
Divergent Technologies’ DAPS (Divergent Adaptive Production System) made strides in automotive manufacturing in 2024. This end-to-end digital platform combines AI-driven generative design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly to create complex structures with optimized efficiency. The system gained notable traction through high-profile partnerships, collaborating with Bugatti in June to produce chassis and suspension components for the Tourbillon hypercar, leveraging DAPS for weight reduction and performance gains.
15. Neurological breakthroughs in spinal cord injury treatment
Onward Medical ARC-EX
- Non-invasive therapy enhances upper limb function
- 72% of participants showed significant improvements
- 87% reported quality of life improvement
- In spring, Onward submitted movement-restoring spinal cord stim tech to FDA
The ARC-EX system by Onward Medical is a non-invasive therapy designed to improve upper limb function in individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI). It delivers targeted, programmed electrical stimulation to the spinal cord through external electrodes. In the Up-LIFT pivotal trial involving 65 participants with chronic tetraplegia, ARC-EX therapy resulted in significant improvements, with 72% of participants showing enhanced strength and function.
Clinical advances
- Up-LIFT trial involved 65 participants with chronic tetraplegia
- Targeted electrical stimulation delivered through external electrodes
- Results published in Nature Medicine, May 2024
In addition, researchers at Mayo Clinic conducted a phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and potential benefits of autologous adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells for patients with subacute and chronic SCI. The study demonstrated that the therapy is safe and may offer benefits, with seven out of ten participants showing improvement. The results were published in Nature Communications in May 2024.
As for Onward Medical, the company also announced the third successful implant of its ARC-BCI brain-computer interface (shown below) in September.
16. Semiconductor advances
ASML High-NA EUV lithography
- Increased numerical aperture to 0.55
- TWINSCAN EXE:5000 achieves 8 nm resolution
- Prints features 1.7× smaller than previous systems
ASML’s new TWINSCAN EXE:5000 lithography system prints transistors at 8 nm resolution, 1.7 times smaller than previous systems. The machine achieves this by increasing its light-gathering capacity (numerical aperture) from 0.33 to 0.55, letting chipmakers pack 2.9 times more transistors into the same area. This jump in precision, from collecting 33% of available light to 55%, marks the first major upgrade to ASML’s extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology since its introduction.
Chiplet technology matures
- Adopted by AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Samsung
- Highlighted at the Design Automation Conference 2024
- Recognized in MIT Technology Review’s top 10 breakthroughs of the year
Chiplet technology, which involves assembling smaller semiconductor dies into a single integrated circuit, has gained significant traction. Major companies like AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Samsung have adopted this approach to enhance performance and flexibility in chip design. Shown above is the first fully integrated Optical I/O Chiplet from Intel.
17. Augmented reality devices advance
Meta’s Orion prototype
- Augmented reality glasses featuring holographic display technology
- Overlays 2D and 3D content in real-world environments
- Integrates AI for content analysis and proactive suggestions
In 2024, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a prototype for augmented reality glasses named Orion. These glasses feature holographic displays capable of overlaying 2D and 3D content on the real world. AI integration allows the glasses to analyze content and offer proactive suggestions. It hails Orion as its most advanced augmented reality (AR) glasses to date. Orion combines the appearance of regular glasses with immersive AR capabilities, including holographic displays and contextual AI. These glasses allow users to interact with digital content overlaid onto the real world, enabling hands-free communication and access to information.
Apple Vision Pro
- First-generation spatial computing device announced in February 2024
- Features M2 chip with dual 4K micro-OLED displays
- Advanced eye and hand tracking technologies
In 2024, Apple debuted the Vision Pro, its inaugural spatial computing headset, in February 2024. The device utilizes the M2 chip for processing power and boasts dual 4K micro-OLED displays for immersive visuals. Advanced eye and hand tracking technology enables intuitive interaction with the virtual environment. Initial applications focus on entertainment and productivity. A second-generation Vision Pro is reportedly under development. This next iteration is rumored to incorporate the more powerful M5 chip for a substantial performance boost. The current Vision Pro’s high price point has limited its adoption. Future versions may address this with more affordable options, expanding the potential user base. Software updates, like visionOS 2.2 with its expanded display options, aim to enhance functionality and user experience.
18. Lower cost battery tech approaches emerge
Low-cost iron chloride battery
- Georgia Tech develops iron chloride cathode
- Costs only 1-2% of traditional cathode materials
- Maintains equivalent energy storage capacity
Researchers at Georgia Tech have introduced an iron chloride (FeCl₃) cathode for lithium-ion batteries, costing only 1-2% of traditional cathode materials like nickel and cobalt. Despite the lower cost, the FeCl₃ cathode can store an equivalent amount of energy. Implementing this cathode could significantly decrease the overall cost of batteries, making electric vehicles more affordable. The technology also offers promise for large-scale energy storage by reducing battery costs and improving performance.
LFP battery progress
- Cost reductions to below $98.50 per kWh achieved in 2024
- Adopted by major automakers including Ford, Rivian, GM, and Tesla
- Over 50% market share in Chinese EV battery market
2024 marked a transformative year for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology in the electric vehicle industry. Major automakers including Ford, Rivian, GM, and Tesla significantly expanded their adoption of LFP batteries, driven by dramatic cost reductions to below $98.50 per kWh. The technology achieved breakthroughs in energy density and temperature tolerance through innovations like multi-layer electrodes, while maintaining its advantages in safety and thermal stability.
19. Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft gain traction
Guardian Agriculture SC1
- First FAA-authorized eVTOL for commercial use nationwide
- 200-pound payload capacity for agricultural spraying
- Covers approximately 60 acres per hour
The Guardian Agriculture SC1, the first FAA-authorized eVTOL for commercial use nationwide, offers a new approach to agricultural spraying. This autonomous electric aircraft boasts a 200-pound payload capacity for fertilizers or pesticides, covering approximately 60 acres per hour. Measuring 12 feet by 12 feet with four 6-foot propellers and an 18-foot spray boom, the SC1 utilizes a 30-gallon-per-minute pump and a purpose-built battery for agricultural operations. Its fully autonomous operation allows for efficient and sustainable crop spraying compared to traditional methods. It was deployed commercially in California’s Salinas Valley starting in late 2023.
Flying taxi progress
- Archer Aviation secures major Japanese order for Midnight eVTOL
- Joby Aviation conducts successful piloted test flights in Japan
- FAA issues operational guidelines and pilot certification standards
2024 marked significant progress for piloted electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or flying taxis. The FAA issued operational guidelines and pilot certification standards, officially recognizing them as a new aircraft category. Industry leaders like Archer Aviation secured a major order for their Midnight eVTOL from a Japanese venture consisting of Japan Airlines and Sumitomo (see pic), while Joby Aviation, partnering with Toyota, successfully conducted a piloted test flight in Japan.
20. Solar technology gains new capabilities
Perovskite-silicon progress
- Record efficiency of 33.9% achieved in 2023
- Surpassed Shockley-Queisser limit for silicon-based cells
- Breakthroughs in stability and large-scale production
A new tandem solar cell combining perovskite and silicon layers has reached 33.89% efficiency, breaking through a theoretical barrier that’s stood for decades. The design, reported in Nature, stacks a perovskite layer that captures high-energy light on top of a silicon layer that absorbs the rest. The key advance came from adding an ultrathin layer of lithium fluoride between the layers, which stopped electrons from getting trapped at the interface. This pushed the cell’s efficiency past the 33.7% Shockley-Queisser limit — a ceiling that scientists once thought fundamental to single-junction solar cells. The work, led by researchers at LONGi and Soochow University, achieved this record on practical silicon cells, suggesting a path to commercial production.
Solar cells that flex
- RIKEN develops stretchable solar cell maintaining efficiency when stretched by up to 50%
- MIT develops foldable crystalline silicon wafers for enhanced flexibility
- Potential applications in wearable electronics
21. AI Infrastructure and Cooling Technologies Advance
NVIDIA Blackwell architecture launched
- 208 billion transistors across two dies
- 2.5× improvement in AI training performance
- 5× improvement in AI inference
- 25× greater energy efficiency
NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, introduced in March 2024, marks a significant advance in GPU technology, succeeding the Hopper architecture. Each Blackwell GPU comprises two dies connected by a 10 terabytes per second (TB/s) interconnect, resulting in a unified GPU with 208 billion transistors. The architecture employs High-Bandwidth Memory 3e (HBM3e) and features the fifth-generation NVLink interconnect, enabling scalability up to 576 GPUs for large-scale AI models. Notably, Blackwell introduces Trusted Execution Environment for Input/Output (TEE-I/O).
Meta in AI chip fray
- MTIA v2 chip launched across data centers
- 3× performance increase over predecessor
- 1.5× better performance per watt
- Uses TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology
Meta has rolled out the MTIA v2 chip across its data centers to support complex AI applications like content ranking and recommendations for Facebook and Instagram. Built using 5-nanometer technology from TSMC, the MTIA v2 boosts compute and memory bandwidth, achieving three times the performance of the original MTIA. The chip also improves energy efficiency, offering 1.5 times better performance per watt. The MTIA v2’s deployment across 16 data center regions enables Meta to scale its AI processing needs independently, reducing reliance on third-party GPU providers while optimizing performance for high-demand tasks.
Cooling innovation
- HPE’s fanless direct liquid cooling cuts power use by 90% for AI workloads (see below)
- 8-element cooling design reduces power needs per server blade by 37%
- Adopted by NVIDIA for upcoming GB200 racks with Blackwell chips
In 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) launched a 100% fanless direct liquid cooling system architecture designed to enhance the energy efficiency of large-scale AI deployments. The architecture features an eight-element cooling design that includes liquid cooling for the GPU, CPU, full server blade, local storage, network fabric, rack/cabinet, pod/cluster, and coolant distribution unit (CDU). By eliminating the need for fans, the system cuts energy consumption and operational costs.
22. Medical advances in obesity and heart failure treatment
Tirzepatide shows promise in heart failure
- Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) reduces heart failure outcomes by 38%
- Mean weight loss of 15.7% over 52 weeks
- The dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist showing benefits in heart failure and obesity.
Tirzepatide, a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist developed by Eli Lilly, has demonstrated significant therapeutic benefits for patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity. In the Phase 3 SUMMIT trial, tirzepatide reduced the risk of heart failure outcomes—including urgent heart failure visits, hospitalizations, oral diuretic intensification, or cardiovascular death—by 38% compared to placebo. In addition, the therapy appears to cut the diabetes risk of patients living with obesity who have not yet developed that metabolic disorder.
In SUMMIT, patients treated with tirzepatide experienced substantial weight loss, with a mean reduction of 15.7% in body weight over 52 weeks, compared to 2.2% in the placebo group. This dual effect addresses both heart failure symptoms and obesity, conditions that often coexist and exacerbate each other.
23. Affordable electric vehicles expand market accessibility
Chevrolet Equinox EV
- Starting price around $30,000
- Offers a 250-mile range
- Makes EVs more accessible to mainstream consumers
2024 saw several automakers expand EV accessibility with more affordable models. Chevrolet launched the Equinox EV, a compact SUV starting around $30,000 with a 250-mile range (shown here with upgrades bringing the price to over $40k). Nissan continued to offer the Leaf, with a starting price of $29,235 and a 149-mile range, maintaining its position as a budget-friendly option. Volkswagen’s 2024 ID.4, starting at $39,735 but effectively priced at $32,235 after the federal tax credit, offers a range between 206 and 291 miles. Similarly, the Kia Niro EV, starting at $39,600, provides a 253-mile range.
Other affordable EVs
- Nissan Leaf continues at $29,235 with a 149-mile range
- Volkswagen ID.4 effectively priced at $32,235 after tax credit
- Kia Niro EV starting at $39,600 with a 253-mile range
24. Solid-state batteries make inroads toward production
QuantumScape achieves milestones
- Achieved over 800 Wh/L energy density
- Sub-15-minute fast-charging capabilities demonstrated
- Shipped Alpha-2 prototype cells to automotive partners
In 2024, QuantumScape shipped Alpha-2 prototype cells to automotive partners in March and began low-volume production of B-samples by October, showcasing energy densities over 800 Wh/L and impressive sub-15-minute fast-charging capabilities. A key partnership with Volkswagen’s PowerCo, finalized in July, secured a licensing agreement for large-scale production of up to 40 GWh of QuantumScape’s cells annually, potentially doubling to 80 GWh. Critically, PowerCo validated the cells’ performance, confirming they exceeded expectations in A-sample tests for energy density, fast charging, and cycle life, paving the way for their integration into electric vehicles.
Factorial energy solid-state batteries
- Developed 100-Ah solid-state lithium-metal batteries.
- Delivered B-samples for validation to partners like Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.
- The batteries have received safety certifications.
Factorial Energy has developed 100-Ah solid-state lithium-metal batteries and delivered B-samples for validation to automotive partners like Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. Shown here is the Solstice, an all-solid-state battery. The batteries have received safety certifications and are being integrated into demonstration fleets. Solid-state technology promises higher energy density, enhanced safety, and better performance over traditional batteries.
In related news, Natron Energy is constructing the first U.S. sodium-ion battery gigafactory in North Carolina, aiming to produce 24 GWh of batteries annually. Sodium-ion batteries use abundant materials like sodium, iron, and manganese, reducing reliance on scarce elements like lithium and cobalt. They are non-flammable, offering improved safety. Applications include backup power systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and grid energy storage.
