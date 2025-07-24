25 technologies propelling the lab of the future

It’s clear. R&D budgets are tightening in many industries, ranging from automotive to biopharma and universities. In academia, for instance, there is an at least $11 billion federal research funding freeze while some automotive companies and suppliers trimming thousands of R&D positions and broader research investments. Although biopharma R&D efficiency has ticked up, the overall drug approval odds have fallen to 6.7% from 10% a decade ago. But at the same time, new cost‑saving technologies are emerging that make discovery more capital‑efficient and data‑driven.

To learn more, download this R&D World e-book.