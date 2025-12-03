Top 100 Labs 2025: The infrastructure era

Over the past few decades, the idea of what counts as a lab has expanded from isolated benches and test rigs to globally distributed R&D environments that span cloud data centers, autonomous factories and national research campuses. The Top 100 Labs 2025 report profiles the commercial, institutional and national labs that are rebuilding their R&D environments around high performance compute clusters, self-driving experiment platforms and tightly integrated automation. From drug discovery labs that pair robotic handling with AI driven design to automotive and aerospace groups that test new processes inside full digital twins before touching a production line, the report shows how labs are compressing development cycles, scaling throughput and turning their physical space into a strategic asset.

Inside this special R&D World report, you will see how concrete technologies are reshaping day-to-day lab work. Case studies walk through “self-driving labs” that capture ten times more experimental data than traditional setups, EV factories where engineers rehearse robotics changes in a plant-scale digital twin, and bioprocess lines where digital twins cut process development timelines.

The closing sections connect these trends directly to tooling decisions, with a buyer’s view of the automation and motion systems that sit underneath modern R&D. It maps out how high throughput platforms, collaborative robots and precision drive systems underpin new “self-driving” workflows in diagnostics, life sciences and analytics, and why choices in linear stages, joint modules and compact actuators now determine how far a lab can scale its automation.