5 trends rewriting the rules of R&D labs

Something profound is stirring in the world’s research labs. Timelines for discovery are collapsing, complex problems are yielding to new approaches, and the very tools researchers use are beginning to design themselves. AI and advanced automation are no longer just aids; they are gradually finding widespread use among many scientists.

Such advances are enabling advances across disciplines, from designing next-generation semiconductors using AI feedback loops to accelerating fusion energy research through cross-disciplinary insights. This PDF article explores how organizations ranging from Microsoft and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), who drastically cut material discovery times, to NVIDIA, General Atomics, and biotech pioneers like Parallel Bio are implementing the key trends reshaping modern R&D.

“The fundamental biological question you’re testing isn’t tied to a pipette.” — Ari Gesher, Parallel Bio, on liberating researchers through automation to run thousands of experiments instead of ten.

