The Semiconductor Roadmap: Special Report

Inside the chiplet architecture reshaping semiconductors

The semiconductor industry’s long-running model of improving performance by shrinking transistors is running into physical and economic limits. In response, chipmakers are shifting toward new architectures that break systems into smaller components, connect them in advanced packages, and rethink how memory works alongside compute. This report explores the three technologies driving that transition: glass substrates, UCIe and CXL. Together, they are helping enable larger packages, faster chip-to-chip communication and more flexible memory architectures for AI and high-performance computing. The report also examines how these advances are changing the broader semiconductor landscape and accelerating the move toward modular system design.

Inside the report, you will learn:

Why glass core substrates are replacing organic packaging for next-generation AI processors, with Intel shipping its first glass-substrate product (Xeon 6+) and the market projected to reach $460 million by 2030.

How UCIe 3.0 doubles die-to-die bandwidth to 64 GT/s and why NVIDIA’s adoption of the standard for custom silicon integration signals a turning point for multi-vendor chiplet design.

What CXL 3.1’s evolution into a 4,096-node switching fabric means for data center memory, including how pooled memory architectures could reclaim the 25% of DRAM that Microsoft estimates sits stranded across Azure.

How these technologies converge in the System-on-Package, a modular architecture combining chiplets from different process nodes, HBM4 stacks delivering 2 TB/s per stack, and rack-scale shared memory connected through emerging optical interconnects.

This report explains the engineering and the economics behind semiconductors’ robust growth trajectory.