4 DNA and genomics advances recognized in R&D 100 Awards in 2024

ENFINIA DNA

1. Elegen’s cell-free platform synthesizes linear dsDNA with 99.999% accuracy

ENFINIA DNA is a synthetic DNA manufacturing technology developed by Elegen that produces linear double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) fragments between 1–7 kilobases in length. The cell-free synthesis process achieves a reported per-base accuracy of 99.999% (error rate ~1:70,000 bp) as verified through next-generation sequencing (NGS) validation. The cell-free synthetic DNA manufacturing technology can be delivered within 6-8 business days for standard sequences and 10 business days for high-complexity sequences. The technology can handle challenging sequences including inverted terminal repeats (ITRs), hairpins up to 100 bp, homopolymers (A/T up to 30 bp, G/C up to 15 bp), short tandem repeats up to 60 bp, and long repeats up to 150 bp. Each DNA sequence is NGS-verified for accuracy and can be produced in yields up to 60 µg. The cell-free production process eliminates traditional cloning workflows in applications including mRNA vaccines, cell and gene therapies, engineered crops, and synthetic biology products.

ENFINIA DNA

2. Onso short-read sequencing system

The Onso benchtop short-read DNA sequencing system from PacBio uses a unique sequencing-by-binding (SBB) chemistry to achieve Q40+ specification (1 error in 10,000 bases sequenced), representing a reportedly 15-fold improvement in accuracy. The platform delivers 400 to 500 million reads during a 48-hour sequencing cycle, with options for 200 and 300-cycle kit configurations for paired- and single-end reads. The system’s low error rates enable detection of rare variants in liquid biopsy research, requiring lower sequencing depth compared to traditional sequencing-by-synthesis (SBS) approaches. Researchers at McGill University are currently using the SBB technology to explore new diagnostic approaches for endometrial and ovarian cancers, which are typically identified at advanced stages in 75% of cases. The technology’s applications extend to resolving low-complexity regions like homopolymer repeats for reference genome work, and analyzing complex heterogeneous samples in areas such as metagenomics, CRISPR-based editing, and wastewater surveillance.

3. Plant multigene engineering system

Crop plants are major sources of food, bioenergy, and biomaterials, with their traits typically controlled by multiple genes. The Plant Multigene Engineering System from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) features a novel split selectable marker system that enables co-transformation of two vectors, with each vector containing a set of genes to be engineered into a single plant species. This system’s co-transformation approach differs from traditional methods by using an intein-based split marker system.

ORNL notes that the system offers several advantages over competing technologies: it provides higher efficiency and flexibility in selective agent usage while reducing time and cost requirements. A key feature is the ability to easily identify transgenic events through two reporter genes that are visible on leaves under both white and ultraviolet light, eliminating the need for expensive equipment or labor-intensive characterization. The technology has applications in plant biotechnology, including genetic engineering for climate change mitigation and improving crops for food, bio-based fuel, biomaterials, and pharmaceuticals. ORNL notes that its “primary use is to improve the hardiness and yield of crops.”

4. Mixture deconvolution pipeline for forensic investigative genetic genealogy

Forensic investigative genetic genealogy (FIGG) emerged as a new, rapidly growing field of forensic science after its use in identifying the Golden State Killer in 2018. FIGG converges familial genealogy with DNA technologies to enable investigative leads in unsolved cases by using direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy databases like 23andMe and Ancestry.com. The technology is in high demand across the international forensic community, as it expands available forensic databases. Yet current FIGG searches are limited to single-source DNA profiles.

An estimated 50% of forensic casework samples contain low amounts of DNA, are partially degraded, or are mixtures, which can leave samples from unidentified human remains, violent crime, and matters of national security unresolved. The MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s DNA mixture deconvolution software addresses this unmet need by enabling the deconvolution of mixed DNA profiles without requiring matching to reference profiles. The software is currently optimized for two-contributor mixtures but can be tuned for mixtures of up to six different contributors. Testing has shown success with both in silico and real experimental mixtures, achieving 3rd degree familial matches for more than 61% of mixtures (72% to 100% for major contributors) and 4th degree familial matches for 56% of major contributors.

MIT Lincoln Lab notes that the mixture deconvolution pipeline is “specific to two-person mixtures and commercially available FIGG kits (i.e., ForensSeq Kintelligence SNPs)” but adds that it can be adapted to “enable more complex mixtures and evaluation of other kits.”