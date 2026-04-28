Thermo Fisher Scientific opens bioprocess design center with 4,000 sq. ft. of lab and training space

Thermo Fisher Scientific has opened a flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center (BDC) at its Plainville, Massachusetts, site, adding 4,000 square feet of lab and training space for biologics process development.

The center gives biotech and pharma customers hands-on access to Thermo Fisher’s integrated bioproduction workflow, ranging from media to cell line development to chromatography and filtration. The center will help customers test processes, validate proof of concept and de-risk scale-up before moving deeper into clinical manufacturing.

The BDC expands Thermo Fisher’s existing 290,000-square-foot Plainville campus, which supports viral vector manufacturing and sterile fill-finish services. That adjacency gives customers a direct path from process development work into Thermo Fisher’s broader CDMO and CRO services through its Accelerator Drug Development offering.

Our new facility represents a fundamental shift in how we are continuing to partner with our customers. Rather than simply providing tools and services, we’re creating a true collaborative environment where customers can work alongside our experts to solve their most pressing challenges. —Adam Goldstein, Senior Director, R&D Collaborations, Thermo Fisher Scientific

“By providing hands-on access to our integrated solutions and onsite experts, we’re helping our customers move from concept to clinical production with greater speed and confidence,” said Daniella Cramp, senior vice president and president of BioProduction and Customer Excellence at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Natraj Ram, vice president of innovation at Thermo Fisher Scientific, said the center is designed for applied process work. “Our onsite bioprocess specialists work directly with customers, offering hands-on demonstrations, training, and technical consulting to test and refine their processes, validate proof of concept and accelerate decision-making,” Ram said.

The Plainville site becomes Thermo Fisher’s U.S. anchor for a global Bioprocess Design Center network that also includes sites in China, Korea, Singapore and India. The Massachusetts location places the center near the Boston-Cambridge biotech corridor while keeping it close to Thermo Fisher’s existing manufacturing services.

Thermo Fisher did not disclose the investment amount, dedicated staffing level or customer access model for the Plainville BDC.

At a glance