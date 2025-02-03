R&D 100 winner of the day: A Planet-Friendly Powerhouse Behind Data Centers of the Future

Data centers are facing a growing energy challenge as demand for computing power, particularly for AI applications, continues to surge. According to Goldman Sachs Research, data center power demand is projected to increase by 160% by 2030. This growing demand translates into increased heat generation and, consequently, higher cooling requirements, putting a strain on energy consumption and sustainability efforts. Infinitum’s Aircore EC Motor for Data Centers is designed to tackle this challenge. This advanced motor is significantly smaller and lighter than traditional motors, requiring 66% less copper and no iron. It also boasts a 10 to 15% reduction in energy consumption and a 30% decrease in carbon emissions. Infinitum’s Aircore EC Motor is specifically designed to meet the precise horsepower, speed, and torque requirements for cooling equipment in data centers, reducing the need for oversized motors and minimizing electrical infrastructure and utility demand. The motor’s reusable components can remain in service for decades, reducing waste and contributing to a more sustainable future.